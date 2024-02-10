When Paul Walker Gifted Younger Brother Cody a Classic Car, But Took It Back Because It Was Not Safe

Paul Walker once gifted his younger brother Cody a classic car, a 1964 Chevy Nova wagon, as a teenager. However, Paul ultimately took it back because he thought it was not safe, concerned that Cody might be at risk due to its outdated features. Cody, who was just 15-and-a-half years old at the time and did not even have his driver’s permit yet, received the car from his brother as a reward for his good grades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Walker (@codybwalker)

The Chevy Nova wagon had old-school brakes, drum brakes, and an outdated suspension system. Additionally, it lacked modern features of safety such as headrests and proper seat belts. It only has a lap belt. Cody recalls saying, “It was my first car — a 1964 Chevy Nova wagon — not fancy at all, it just sounds cool. I was lucky my brother was Paul. He bought me that thing when I was 15-and-a-half. I didn’t even have my driver’s permit. Paul got me that car, and then he had second thoughts because it had old-school brakes. It was really old school.

Drum brakes and old-school suspension, and it only had a lap belt. It [did] not have a headrest, and all that safety stuff, nothing like that. Paul thought I was going to kill myself, so he took it.” Paul had intended to fix up the car and modernize it to make it safer for Cody to drive. Cody shares, “You know it’s sad it’s actually in a million pieces. He goes, ‘I’m going to make this thing awesome. I’m gonna make it way safe. I’m going to modernize it.'”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by E. Charbonneau

As per Page Six, Cody further adds, “I looked at him in the face, and I said ‘no,’ and he said, ‘Why you don’t believe me?’ I said, ‘You have so many project cars. I have seen cars, I never seen them again… that’s going to happen to mine! And he said, ‘You calling me a liar?’ I said, ‘Yeah straight up! I’m not gonna see that car again,’ and it was in the process of getting work done. It just got buried with a lot of his projects. I never saw the car again.”

Unfortunately, Cody’s skepticism proved to be justified. Paul passed away tragically in a car accident in 2013, and Cody never saw the car again. However, a few years after Paul’s death, a family friend informed Cody about the whereabouts of some of the car’s parts. Cody asserted, “A few years after his passing, I got hit up by a family friend that knew where some of the parts were. It is literally completely dismantled in one million pieces. It’s [north of Los Angeles]. It really bothers me… It’s got to be done. It’s got to happen. I have to track this car down.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Cody and his wife, Felicia Knox, named their latest addition to the family Paul last year, paying tribute to the late actor. Reflecting on their relationship, Cody's sister Ashlie recalled the tender bond between the brothers, highlighting Paul's sweet and caring nature towards Cody. “When Cody came into the family, he was a surprise to my parents and, so, obviously a surprise to all of us… But Paul was almost 15. I remember always a really sweet, really tender relationship between the two of them.” Ashlie remarked.