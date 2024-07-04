When Paris Hilton Was Secretly Recorded by Taxi Driver Making Homophobic Comments: "They're Disgusting"

Paris Hilton once passed insulting remarks on the gay community back in 2012 for which she had to apologize later. Radar Online obtained an audio recording of the media personality, calling gay men "disgusting" and other names in a New York taxi. The cab driver recorded her badmouthing while being transported to a late-night event for New York's Fashion Week.

The cabby sold the tape to the outlet in which Hilton is recorded saying homophobic men have sex with random people, sometimes strangers with "most of them who probably have AIDS." The socialite, who was infamous for her own 2003 sex tape, remarked in the tape, "Gay guys are the horniest people in the world. They're disgusting. Most of them probably have AIDS."

After the outlet reached out to Hilton regarding the explosive tape, her spokesperson clarified, "Paris Hilton's comments were to express that it is dangerous for anyone to have unprotected sex that could lead to a life-threatening disease. The conversation became heated after a close gay friend told her in a cab ride, a story about a gay man who has AIDS and is knowingly having unprotected sex."

The statement continued to defend Hilton, "He also discussed a website that encourages random sex by gay men with strangers. As she was being shown the website her comments were about those people promoting themselves on the site. The cab driver who recorded this only provided a portion of the conversation. It was not her intent to make any derogatory comments about all gays. Paris Hilton is a huge supporter of the gay community and would never purposefully make any negative statements about anyone's sexual orientation."

Although the tape didn't lead to anything more serious in terms of legal action, the recording in itself is a privacy breach. No citizen should get in the cab and fear that his/her private conversation would get leaked. Jimmy Van Bramer, an openly gay councilman from Queens, acknowledged, "I think recording and posting private conversations is a violation of what people are expecting."

However, the matter didn't just end there. The 43-year-old had to further do damage control by apologizing officially the same day her tape became public on the internet. Addressing the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), she wrote, "I am so sorry and so upset that I caused pain to my gay friends, fans, and their families. Gay people are the strongest and most inspiring people I know," as per CNN.

So proud to support and dedicate my concert to @GLAAD and the LGBTQIA+ community during my ICONS ONLY concert 💗 You all are ICONIC and I loved celebrating #Pride with you! 💕 🌈 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4EnseKeiuI — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) June 13, 2023

Ironically, Hilton, the great-granddaughter of hotel mogul Conrad Hilton, became famous after a grainy video of her having sex with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked in 2003. The infamous incident took place just days before her debut in the reality TV series The Simple Life, which subsequently registered high ratings shortly after it was released.

Meanwhile, in her statement, she further explained, "I was having this private conversation with a friend of mine who is gay and our conversation was in no way towards the entire gay community. It is the last thing that I would ever want to do and I cannot put into words how much I wish I could take back every word."