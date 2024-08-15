When Netflix's 'Deeply Sexist' Joke Landed It in Hot Water With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is a pop diva with many achievements to her credit. However, her journey has not always been easy. Swift is usually subjected to severe criticism by society and the media for dating celebrities and creating songs based on her relationships. In fact, she even publicly slammed Netflix once for taking a dig at her dating history in the show Ginny and Georgia. The joke was made in the last episode of the series where the show’s main characters engaged in a quarrel regarding relationships. In one of the dialogues, Ginny said, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The incident led to backlash on social media, with some of Swifties going so far as to call for a boycott of the series and criticize the show's cast members. Swift took to her X account and wrote, "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

As noted by The Things, Swift's comment was referring to her previous collaboration with Netflix, which featured the Taylor Swift: Miss Americana documentary and a New Year's Eve webcast of her Reputation tour. One X user also agreed with Swift and supported her as she said, "The fact that platforms like @netflix continue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

Another person appreciated her and said, "Proud of you for standing up against this crap." The same person added, "Women (especially you) deserve so much better! We should never be defined by who we’ve dated but by what we do and how we treat others. 💖"

Meanwhile, in October last year, Swift wrote, “The voices that had begun to shame me in new ways for dating like a normal young woman? I wanted to silence them." She added, “You see — in the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today. The jokes about my amount of boyfriends."

"The trivialization of my songwriting as if it were a predatory act of a boy-crazy psychopath. The media co-signing of this narrative. I had to make it stop because it was starting to really hurt,” Swift continued, as reported by HuffPost. Moreover, back in 2014, the popstar said, “I don’t like seeing slide shows of guys I’ve apparently dated. I don’t like giving comedians the opportunity to make jokes about me at awards shows. I don’t like it when headlines read ‘Careful, Bro, She’ll Write a Song About You,’ because it trivializes my work. And most of all, I don’t like how all these factors add up to build the pressure."