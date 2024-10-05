When Monica Crowley Questioned Melania Trump's Fluency, "No Evidence She Is Fluent in Five Languages"

The internet buzzed with a heated discussion about Melania Trump's linguistic abilities. It was after a former Trump staffer, Monica Crowley, discussed a long-standing claim regarding the First Lady and her fluency in five languages. This assertion has been met with skepticism. It started a few months ago.

A Twitter account, @DecodingFoxNews, shared a video clip of Crowley's appearance on The Ingraham Angle. There she stated, "Mrs. Trump looks absolutely beautiful in anything. She is highly accomplished; she is fluent in five languages, and yet they always have to try to find something to bludgeon her because, by extension, they are trying to hit her husband, of course."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

This claim immediately sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter. @DecodingFoxNews posted the video with the caption, "Monica Crowley on Melania Trump - There's no evidence that Melania is fluent in five languages. Melania also lied about her educational background, she plagiarized a speech, and there were questions about her immigration status when she came to the U.S. She was also NEVER a supermodel."

Monica Crowley on Melania Trump - There's no evidence that Melania is fluent in five languages. Melania also lied about her educational background, she plagiarized a speech, there's questions about her immigration status when she came to the U.S.. She was also NEVER a super model pic.twitter.com/qamURm6Wkm — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 25, 2024

@realGigiJ replied, expressing skepticism: "You are a professional fact checker? How do you know she doesn't speak 5 languages? I am a stupid ignorant and I speak fluently 3 languages …I bet you money that she does speak 5 languages and I also believe that you don't speak anything else besides English. Ordering Margheritas doesn't count as proficiency in Spanish." @Dan95820624 questioned the specific languages in question: "Slovenian, English. Maybe Russian? Specifically which other languages?"

You are a professional fact checker?

How do you know she doesn’t speak 5 languages?

I am a stupid ignorant and I speak fluently 3 languages …I bet you money that she does speak 5 languages and I also believe that you don’t speak anything else besides English.

Ordering… pic.twitter.com/J7Ynt4nRMl — Gigi J. Trump (@realGigiJ) April 26, 2024

@Conte13V added their perspective: "I can confirm that Melania doesn't have a couple of friends that you could count as possible supermodels but I never heard of her before she married Trump and I'm pretty familiar with that scene."

@tat62 took a jab at Fox News, saying, "Must have been an extremely slow news day at @FoxNews. Then again they will talk about ANYTHING other than their lord and master being currently involved in a porn star hush money trial. BTW...happy birthday Stormy....oops I mean Melania!!!"

Must have been an extremely slow news day at @FoxNews . Then again they will talk about ANYTHING other than their lord and master being currently involved in a porn star hush money trial. BTW...happy birthday Stormy....oops I mean Melania!!! 🤣 — Tara Taylor (@tat62) April 26, 2024

@not_florida shared their observation: "I've heard her speak with Mrs Macron (whose English is quite good). They start with a "bonjour" and quickly veer into English. There's no way Melania speaks fluent French."

@thriftyneedle suggested a possible motive behind the claim, "If Fox Entertainment is bringing up Melania, they're just trying to distract from the bad days of her husband."

If Fox Entertainment is bringing up Melania, they're just trying to distract from the bad days of her husband. — Kari Suomesta (@thriftyneedle) April 26, 2024

It still remains unclear whether the former First Lady had the linguistic skills claimed by Crowley and others. Trump has claimed to speak English, Italian, French, German, and her native Slovenian. There appears to be very little concrete evidence to support her proficiency in all five languages.

Videos of her interactions with foreign dignitaries and leaders often show her relying on translators or speaking in English. As per Newsweek, she has only been seen speaking basic greetings in other languages.

This article was originally published on 06.20.24

This article was originally published on 06.21.24.