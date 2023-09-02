When Miley Cyrus Was Obsessed With A Ventriloquist Dummy-like Willie Nelson Doll

Miley Cyrus is known for making some quirky life choices. The Flowers hitmaker loves to flaunt her eccentric side through her dressing style and the things she owns. As a toddler, Cyrus used to show off her Willie Nelson doll and even called it her boyfriend. The Wrecking Ball singer confessed this obsession via a Tik Tok video recently, she shared an old clip of her appearing on a talk show with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, with the creepy doll. "I have my Willie Nelson doll, which is so creepy, 'cause I would introduce him as my boyfriend," she explains in the TikTok video. "That little monster in the stroller? That's Willie Nelson."

As per EW, the strange ventriloquist dummy-like doll can be seen having a wooden face with signature long blonde braided hair in the throwback clip. The Used to be Young hitmaker has just announced her life series on TikTok. Cyrus shared that she will post anecdotes and stories from her untold part of life for her massive fan base. The hit single which has already made history for crossing 500 million streams on Spotify is the main inspiration behind the tell-all talk series. “Vocally, my dad is underappreciated," she said while sharing their relationship dynamics on her TikTok series.

As per Glamour, Cyrus teared up while playing a clip of her younger self listening to her father sing and play the guitar. "I grew up on a sound stage, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof. And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think in my relationships also. And that’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people who go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place."

She continued, "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important it’s like healing a childhood wound. And I’ve always been made to feel like a star." As per Metro, the songstress has not been on "talking terms" with her country singer father for over a year now, she has also unfollowed him on Instagram. A close source had revealed earlier that "everyone is hopeful that [Miley and Billy] will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him." Meanwhile, Miley’s mother, Trish, got remarried this month. She tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, two of Tish’s younger children did not attend the wedding festivities. Tish, like Billy, had got engaged quickly after the divorce. The ex-couple share three children together, Miley, 30, Braison 29, and Noah, 23.

