When Mike Tyson 'Calmly' Saved This Actress From a Gunman Who Forced Her to Dance at a Club

Veteran boxing champion Mike Tyson was known as 'Iron Mike' and 'Kid Dynamite' when he was a teenager, the professional boxer earned a reputation for handling difficult circumstances when he was younger. A prominent guest on an episode of Hotboxin With Mike Tyson recalled how he saved her sister at a nightclub. Actress Rosie Perez described how she and her sister witnessed Tyson 'calmly' deal with a terrifying incident at a club. As per Fandomwire, she shared that when her sister refused to dance with a man, he brandished a gun at her. “This guy pulled a gun on my sister Sally and I didn’t know what to do to right, everybody was like freaking out he was standing up at the red zone, it was a red zone and it was a puffy night."

The Birds of Prey actress continued, "And I go climb the stairs and I see Mike and I don’t know why I said get Mike Tyson, the guy has a gun go get Mike Tyson.” Perez continued by describing how she approached Tyson and asked for his help. The man was brandishing a gun, but the boxer deflected it away from his face. This is not the first time the legendary champion has remained calm during a life-threatening situation. In 2022, a man wielding a gun challenged Tyson to a fight at a restaurant. He remained calm and seated in his chair even after the man continued to point the weapon. In the video that later went viral, the boxer was reportedly asked to fight with the man, and when the latter declined, the man became enraged and pulled out the gun.

After the gunman made peace Tyson hugged him. The boxer received praise from onlookers for being composed in the face of impending danger. "Mike Tyson was called 'the Baddest Man on the Planet' because he was the baddest man on the planet," Perez said in the trailer for the 2021 Mike Tyson: The Knockout docuseries. Beginning with his early years in Brooklyn, New York, Tyson and his peers in the series narrated "the climb, the crash, and the comeback" of his boxing career.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ethan Miller

"In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson's life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America," executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher said. The four-hour show examined Tyson's personal life, which had been shrouded in scandal and included claims of physical abuse from his first wife Robin Givens. Other highlights from his life which were included in the ABC series were, a three-year prison sentence for rape from 1992, a 1999 jail term for attacking two drivers, a 2007 brief return to prison for cocaine possession and DUI, and the famous case when he bit off a portion of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 rematch.