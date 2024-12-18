Michelle Obama Once Revealed How Melania Trump Turned Down Her Offer to Help

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most beloved personalities in the political realm. Although she was former President Barack Obama’s wife, it didn’t stop her from making waves in her way, impacting the community for the better. She’s renowned for her compassionate and loving demeanor followed by her practical yet bubbly persona. The former First Lady doesn’t mince her words and is always down to extending a helping hand. Back in 2016, when former President Donald Trump was elected into power, Michelle wanted the transition process for him and his wife Melania Trump to go as smoothly as possible.

Specifically, Michelle wanted Melania to ease into the role and responsibilities of being a First Lady. But, it appears that Melania didn’t take her up on the offer. According to a 2018 article by CNN, the former First Lady was interviewed by news anchor Robin Roberts about her memoir Becoming.

As per her book, Michelle claimed that her forerunner Laura Bush [former President George Bush’s wife] was the person who truly played a crucial role in helping her adjust to life as the FLOTUS. Michelle recalled Bush’s comforting words: She was but a 'phone call away.' Fast-forward to 2016, the former First Lady decided to extend the same hand of gratitude to her predecessor Melania. But, as mentioned earlier, the twice-impeached former President’s wife hadn’t taken up on her offer. Roberts asked, "Has Melania [Trump] reached out and asked?” To which Michelle replied, “No…No, she hasn’t.”

Michelle maintained her graceful demeanor throughout the interview and showed no signs of negativity when talking about the same. In addition, Michelle also discussed various aspects of the book including what inspired her to pursue such an endeavor. Furthermore, she also opened up about her journey as the wife of an emanated politician and reminisced about the many challenges and happy moments she’s faced. But, she recalled the process of becoming the First Lady and who helped her with the transition.

Melania Trump speaking about her life and marriage during an appearance on Morning Joe. (Image Source: YouTube | MSNBC)

However, Melania was reportedly paying attention to the interview and shared a response via her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. The representative said: “Mrs. Trump is a strong independent woman who has been navigating her role as a First Lady in her way." Grisham continued, “When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House.”

Since then, Melania hasn’t issued any other comment explaining her circumstances. While Melania reportedly never took up Michelle’s advice, she did however reach out to Bush. As per a source, Bush and Melania 'had tea' with each other over some nice conversations.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.