When Melania Trump's 'Furious' Escape to Mar-a-Lago Spa Ended Up Costing Taxpayers a Whopping $64,000

Melania Trump's escape to Mar-a-Lago spa cost taxpayers $64,000, according to a report. Melania reportedly retreated to the spa inside Mar-a-Lago, "furious" about allegations concerning her husband's payment to Stormy Daniels. Instead of addressing the accusations against the former president, Melania opted to retire to the spa at their Florida estate, as per People.

It was believed that the third wife of the former president had visited the spa at the Palm Beach resort owned by her spouse. On its website, the members-only Donald Trump Spa is hailed as “a tranquil haven offering an ideal relief from the everyday” and features marble-encircled cosmetics and hair stations as well as pedicure rooms. According to Department of Defense estimates, the former model's brief flight on a C-32A plane cost taxpayers approximately $64,600. The travel from Joint Base Andrews to Palm Beach International Airport takes about two hours, and the cost per hour is $16,168.

Following reports earlier that month, her husband's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid adult actor Daniels $130,000 (£93,000) shortly before the 2016 presidential election in order to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald in 2006. Melania remained low-key. Four months after Melania was expected to give birth to the couple's only son, Barron, the claimed incident allegedly occurred. The accusations of an affair were refuted by the White House and Cohen, also Cohen denied paying any amount for her to be quiet. Following the news, Melania went with the president to his Florida golf estate, Mar-a-Lago, but she skipped two of the dinners he threw, one of which included House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Additionally, Melania decided at the last minute not to travel to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum with her husband. Stephanie Grisham, her spokesman, stated that she had to alter her plans due to "scheduling and logistical issues," but she did not specify what those issues were. Instead, she made a public visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, where she participated in a minute of silence in remembrance of the millions of other people who were persecuted by the Nazis and the six million Jews who suffered in the Holocaust, as per Independent.

Grisham posted an outraged response on Twitter on behalf of the former First Lady. "The laundry list of salacious and flat-out false reporting about Mrs Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘mainstream media’ reporting." "She is focused on her family and role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news." Melania attended her husband's State of the Union address, defying tradition by showing up apart from the former president. During Donald's speech, the former First Lady made the decision to travel in her First Lady's box alongside the people she invited.