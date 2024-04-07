When Melania Trump Won Damages From Daily Mail Over Wrongful ‘Escort’ Allegations

In a significant legal triumph, Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the United States once secured damages and an apology from the Daily Mail newspaper and Mail Online over false allegations regarding her professional work as a model. The episode, which unraveled during the US election campaign last year, highlighted the complexities of media scrutiny and defamation in the public sphere. The controversy originated from a story published by the Daily Mail and Mail Online, alleging that Melania had worked as an escort in the past. These claims were retracted by the publications, acknowledging that their claims were false.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per BBC, Melania’s legal team pursued the matter both in the UK and the US, seeking damages and redress for the defamatory nature of the allegations. The settlement ruled by London’s High Court was a prominent resolution in the case, despite the court’s lack of jurisdiction in the US. The libel settlement, understood to be less than $3 million, includes damages and legal costs incurred during the legal proceedings.

The statement, read out by solicitor John Kelly from Harbottle and Lewis which represented Trump, stated, “The article included statements that Mrs. Trump denied the allegations and Paolo Zampolli, who ran the modeling agency, also denied the allegations and the article stated that there was no evidence to support the allegations. The article also claimed that Mr. and Mrs. Trump may have met three years before they actually met and ‘staged’ their actual meeting as a ‘ruse’. These allegations about Mrs Trump are not true.”

Kelly further added, “The allegations strike at the heart of the claimant’s personal integrity and dignity. The claimant has not acted as alleged. The suggestion that such allegations even merit investigation is deeply offensive and has caused a great deal of upset to the claimant.” Trump's lawyers explained that the article had caused her hefty financial damage. The claim read, “The economic damage to the plaintiff’s brand, and licensing, marketing, and endorsement opportunities caused by the publication of Mail Online’s defamatory article, is multiple millions of dollars,” as reported by The Guardian.

“[The] plaintiff had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson, and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multimillion-dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world,” the statement concluded.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Subsequently, the two news outlets publicly retracted the false claims and issued an apology to Mrs. Trump, acknowledging that the allegations were baseless and caused distress to her. The apology read, “...We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologize to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs.”