When Megan Fox Had a 'Psychological Fear' of Being Mocked in Hollywood: "People Would Stone Me"

Megan Fox, who achieved notable success with films like Jennifer's Body and Transformers, experienced a 'psychological meltdown' over being overly sexualized. “I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” Fox exclusively told ET Online in 2019. “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out.”

"There was so much going on with me at that time, that movie being picked apart was not at the top of my list of concerns," she explained. "Because I had such a fraught relationship with the public, and the media, and journalists, and I was struggling so much at that time in general, this didn't stand out as a particularly painful moment, it was just part of the mix." She recalled, "It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with...It preceded a breaking point for me...So I went through a very dark moment after that.”

Reminder that Megan Fox spoke out about Michael Bay sexually harassing her a decade ago and was promptly blacklisted and shamed to the point that when #MeToo came around she kept her mouth shut because she figured she was not a "sympathetic victim" anyway stream Jennifer's Body pic.twitter.com/GOgbWk8iMH — sophia slade 🍉 PRE-ORDER NIGHTSTRIDER (@theneonvulture) June 21, 2020

The Bad Boy II actress also refrained from sharing her 'Me Too' story out of fear of being 'victim-shamed'. “I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not ok'...And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f— you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.’”

Megan Fox Is Keeping Her #MeToo Stories Private pic.twitter.com/MvYWz1v7Oh — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) December 13, 2018

Fox further stressed, “Even though I consider myself a feminist, I feel like feminists don’t want me to be a part of their group. What is supporting other females if there are only certain ones of us we support?”... If I have to be an academic or have to be non-threatening to you in some way? Why can’t I be a part of the group as well?”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alberto Tamargo

Fox confessed that motherhood 'rescued' her. “I think it took getting pregnant — that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds-eye view and breath and take it in.” She explained, “And then another kid, and then another kid, and with every kid, I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.” Fox shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, as per People.