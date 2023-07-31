When Madonna Wanted to ‘Re-Enact’ Iconic 2003 VMA Kiss With Britney Spears: “Would Be Really Cool”

Fans went crazy in August 2003 when pop icons Madonna and Britney Spears went for the perfect kiss during a performance of Christina Aguilera and Madonna's song Hollywood at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. They subsequently collaborated on the song Me Against the Music, which was made available less than two months later as the lead single from Britney Spears' album In the Zone.

During the Vogue singer's Sticky & Sweet Tour in November 2008, Madonna and Spears sang Human Nature in a surprise duet. The Queen of Pop revealed in a January 2022 Instagram Live that she wants to tour with Britney Spears and recreate their iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss, per Page Six. After a fan questioned whether she intended to undertake another world tour in the future, Madonna, 64, responded on Instagram Live. “Hell Yeah! Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

The Material Girl did admit, though, that she was “not sure” if Spears, 41, would “be into” the concept. A source had told Page Six in November 2021 that the Toxic singer's “top priority” after the end of her conservatorship, which oversaw her personal and financial affairs for nearly 14 years, was not to perform live, but to focus on other things. Nevertheless, Madonna stated that she believes a joint tour “would be really cool,” adding, “We could reenact the original kiss.”

Madonna and the Gimme More singer haven't collaborated since 2008, but they're still really good pals. Madge argued openly in July 2021 on her Instagram Story that Spears should be released from her conservatorship.“Give this woman her life back,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights,” the text on her story read.

Madonna also contributed in the background. In November, a source exclusively revealed to Page Six that the venerable performer had been "waging war" for Spears. “Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t sit idly by when she felt that there were clear injustices going on,” the source said.

“Madonna is waging war,” the source told PageSix. “She is hellbent on righting the wrongs that Britney had to endure. She has offered to help in any way that she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if needed.”

A huge supporter of Spears, when she was freed from the conservatorship, Madonna said in an interview with Extra Magazine of her recent engagement and wins in the legal battle, “I’m really proud of her, I’m really happy for her. I adore her and I can’t wait to spend time with her.”

