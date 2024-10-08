When Lindsey Graham Said If Trump Did Not Win in 2024 the World Would Be 'On Fire’

In December 2023, Senator Lindsey Graham countered former Representative Liz Cheney's ominous predictions about a potential second term for ex-President Donald Trump. Graham asserted on CNN's State of the Union that the reelection of President Joe Biden would be more detrimental to the country, defending Trump as a superior president.

Concurrently, as reported by Fox News, Cheney cautioned in an interview with John Dickerson that the United States is unwittingly heading towards dictatorship, raising concerns about the prospect of Trump securing another term in the White House in 2024. Graham said, “I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad. Our border is broken. The only person who is really going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump."

He further added, “I think Liz’s s hatred of Trump is real." Furthermore, as reported by The Hill, Graham has consistently stood by the former President as a loyal ally, staunchly defending him amidst various legal challenges. The senator from South Carolina also discussed the potential outcomes if Biden were to a second term. He said, “Then we won’t recognize America and the world will be truly on fire.” As such, people on social media had a lot to say about the strong sentiment.

@LakotaMan1 said, "I often wonder what dirt Trump has on Lindsey to make him sell out his country this way?" @HagmanDr claimed, "Ignorance and fear. These are keys to MAGA success in 2024. Recent elections do provide hope, though. As for Lindsey, he resides in an echo chamber. I doubt that he scares Liz Cheney at all."

@Michelle4Hope mocked the GOP Senator and tweeted, I’m sure Lindsey’s warning is going to change Liz’s commitment to the constitution and truth." @RickMcDougal2, in a similar vein, called out Graham, "That’s just Lindsay being Lindsay lol, dude has flip-flopped the entire time he’s been in Washington." @shelbybb, referencing Trump's wife's infamous jacket, said, "These old white men sucking up all the oxygen in a room is ridiculous! Enough already. I really don't care do you?"

Graham has also shown his support for Trump for the 2024 election, while Cheney, a notable Trump critic, embarked on a media tour to promote her book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, where, with consistent warnings, she cautioned against the re-election of Trump to the White House, expressing concerns about its potential implications for American democracy.

Cheney held the position of Vice Chair on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Subsequently, she faced defeat in her August 2022 primary, having become a vocal critic of her own party. In contrast, Graham's comments have sparked significant social media traction, drawing criticism from users for his cautionary statements regarding Trump.

In a distinct interview on NBC's Today, Cheney affirmed her firm stance, declaring that she would never cast her vote for Trump. She said she 'will do whatever it takes to make sure that Trump is defeated in 2024.' She additionally expressed the belief that if Trump were to be reelected to the White House for a second term, he would be unwilling to step down after that term. Cheney further added, “He’s already attempted to seize power, and he was stopped, thankfully, and for the good of the nation and the republic. But he said he will do it again. He’s expressed no remorse for what he did.”

