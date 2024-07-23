When Kris Jenner Revealed How Kim Kardashian 'Didn't Make a Dime' from Her Wedding

Kim Kardashian's marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries may have lasted only 72 days but 'momager' Kris Jenner clarified that her daughter didn't profit from the wedding. In a 2011 interview with Johnjay and Rich, the now-68-year-old told the hosts she was as surprised as others when Kim filed for divorce but noted that it was a "difficult decision" for her daughter.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Denise Truscello

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the SKIMS mogul was paid $1.5 million by PEOPLE magazine for the wedding day photos, between $30,000 and $100,000 for honeymoon photos by Us Weekly, and $100,000 for bridal shower snaps by OK! Magazine. However, the Kardashian matriarch denied these figures, and said, "She [Kim] didn't make a dime off of this wedding. She actually spent millions of dollars on this wedding, so it's not something that she thought would ever not be happily ever after."

But Jenner didn't hold a grudge against E! Network, "We have the most amazing network in the world. They feel so bad for Kim as a person. This is about a human being. It's not about necessarily a television show. They've been so supportive and so wonderful to us."

The basketball player popped the big question to Kardashian in 2011 and the ex-couple exchanged wedding vows in August the same year that it aired on E! special in October titled, 'Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event.' Although they separated within 72 days of their marriage, technically they were married from 2011 to 2013, as per The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alayna (@kylieekkx)

Humphries and Kardashian were introduced by Jordan Farmer, the athlete's teammate. They began dating in December 2020, and after dating for six months, the NBA player proposed to the reality star. Their engagement was also part of the family's reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, including their marriage and the ups and downs that followed.

By October 2011, their marriage began showing cracks and the now-43-year-old already filed for divorce. At the time, none spoke openly about it except Kardashian's court filings cited "irreconcilable differences." The now-39-year-old has majorly remained tight-lipped about his marriage and divorce with the media personality despite plenty of media scrutiny.

August 20, 2011 Socialite and model Kim Kardashian (30) weds basketball player Kris Humphries (26) at a private estate in Montecito, California. (Divorced in 2013) #KimKardashian #KrisHumphries #OnThisDate #PR pic.twitter.com/YCZrFA555r — Amir Alhaj - ASM | International PR Consultant (@AmirAlhaj_ph) August 20, 2022

But, in her 2011 interview, 'momager' Jenner shed some light on how tough it has been for her daughter to break her own marriage, "Kim had to make a very difficult decision. But she needed to do that on her own. You know, she's not 5 years old. She's a 30-year-old woman who definitely needs my support right now. [But] whatever her decision was at the time, I'm just here to support her as her mom and make sure she's okay today."

"[Kim's] not the first person in the world to get a divorce or have something like this happen to [her], and she won't be the last," added Jenner. She just happens to be a very public person with a couple of television shows on the air so it makes it bigger than life."