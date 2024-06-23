When Kris Jenner Called Taylor Swift 'Lovely Girl' Amid Kanye and Kim Feud

In 2016, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift got into a well-known rivalry after West released the song Famous from his album The Life of Pablo, which poked fun at the Lover hitmaker. The Hulu star notoriously published an edited phone conversation between her ex-husband and Swift discussing the song before its release, Kardashian claimed that the Bad Blood songstress was aware of West's plans and knew about the diss lyrics. However, momager Kris Jenner seemed to be unfazed by the feud and took sides with Swift calling her a 'lovely girl'.

As per The Daily Mail UK, while appearing on the Kyle & Jackie O show the same year Jenner gushed over Swift saying, "I don't know any of the details about her relationship or any of that but she is lovely." Swift was facing severe backlash for moving on from Calvin Harris and being in a whirlwind romance with British actor Tom Hiddleston back then. When asked about the Look What You Made Me Do songstress' relationship with Hiddleston, Jenner came to Swift's defense saying, "I'm sure like anyone else when you date somebody in this town everything becomes a photo shoot and there are people following you around taking pictures. "So, who knows? Only Taylor and whoever she is with knows what's going on in that relationship," she said. "She's great and I wish her the very best,"Jenner added.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder refused to patch up with Swift and gave a scathing interview to GQ Magazine "She totally approved that," she said, adding: "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much s**t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved." Kardashian went on to state, “She totally gave the okay. Rick Rubin was there. So many respected people in the music business heard that [conversation] and knew.” The reality star further asserted that a videographer engaged to record the making of The Life of Pablo had captured the exchange on camera. The recording has now grown divisive: Kardashian claimed West received a letter from an attorney requesting that the video be destroyed or kept secret, while Team Swift insisted that West should release the purported footage.

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Swift's spokesperson later released a statement saying: “Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognizes the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West. However, that does not change the fact that much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Kanye West and Taylor only spoke once on the phone while she was on vacation with her family in January of 2016 and they have never spoken since. Taylor has never denied that the conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that bitch’ in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian's claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”