When Kris Humphries 'Hated' How His Then-Wife Kim Kardashian Treated Her Mother Kris Jenner

When Kris Humphries, ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage, it became the talk of the town. While the reasons for the couple not getting along could be many, one of the things that Humphries "hated" about the SKIMS mogul was her bad behavior towards the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, according to Radar Online.

Back in 2012, the reality star often locked horns with her then-husband about the way Kardashian spoke to her family which was often in a belittling manner. Although, on the surface, the clan seems to be close-knit, according to the outlet, the strong family bond was what attracted Humphries to the Hulu star since he shared the same values in relationships.

However, the common ground quickly turned into a point of contention when Humphries saw Kardashian speaking with momager, and her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, and brother Robert (Rob) in a tone that was demeaning and humiliating. And the then-source revealed the ex-couple often argued over this.

"Kris just couldn't believe that Kim would speak to her mom with such disrespect, often telling her she had no idea what she was doing, as pertaining to Kris' management of her career," the insider dished. " In one of the episodes of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kim called Khloe an 'ugly little troll' because she was woken up by her sister, earlier one morning than she liked." The source also added that while it was a regular for Kardashian to ridicule her family, Humphries wouldn't dare to misbehave with his parents or his sister for that matter. "Kris would NEVER even joke with his parents, nor his sister, Kaela that way," continued the insider. He just wasn't raised that way."

"Kris [Humphries] tried to approach the subject gingerly with Kim, saying there were other ways to communicate her frustration and anger, rather than using such ugly language, Kim responded by telling him that it was none of his business," asserted the source.

In one of the episodes of Kourtney & Kim Take New York, the now-42-year-old complained to her mother about how she was unhappy in her marriage with Humphries. "There's something in my relationship that I feel isn't right," she confided to Jenner in Dubai while they were heading to the airport to go back to the United States.

"And married life isn't what I thought it would be with him: I keep thinking something is off," she confessed. Since the issues in their marriage escalated, the arguments intensified and led to the fallout as the insider said, "Kim got angry at her mom on the phone [and] Humphries was in the room, and told Kim to stop, and that she had diarrhea of the mouth."

Years later, in 2019, the retired basketball player denied rumors that he married Kardashian for fame. "I was never a person who wanted to be famous," he insisted. "I'm a guy from Minnesota who loves the game of basketball. I met a girl who happened to be really famous, and I got married, and.…. Damn."

"I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake, Humphries clarified. "Our actual relationship was 100% real," as he wrote in The Player's Tribune.

