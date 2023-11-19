When Kim Kardashian's Family Was Worried Because She Was the 'Skinniest Skinny' Version of Herself

Kim Kardashian is renowned for her appearance on the famous reality television show: The Kardashians. The beauty mogul also runs her own business empire, SKIMS, which is an exclusive line of shapewear and clothing for women specially curated by Kardashian herself. Through time, the brand has transformed and transitioned into a better version. Speaking of the “better version”, Kardashian has also been through some pretty intense changes, including her tumultuous divorce from ex-hubby Kanye West.

Ever since then, she’s sought out fitness and switched to a healthier lifestyle to become the woman she’s known as today. However, when in fitness, the lines begin to blur when on a path to lose, build, or gain a healthy body.

According to The U.S. Sun reports, after her relationship with West went south, insiders claimed that her beloved family was genuinely concerned about her well-being. The insider noted, “Kim looks amazing, always, but she’s good at keeping how stressed she is, hidden.”

Furthermore, at the time, she barely caught a good night's rest and was “the skinniest she’s ever been”. In light of these actions of hers, her family did their best to be supportive of her while she was still processing her separation. The insider added, “Her family knows that a lot of this is her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better she is doing without him.”

The insider proceeded to paint a very different picture of how Kardashian’s habits were before the split from West occurred. The person recalled, "Before, she was incredibly healthy and well-rested.” In continuation, she said, “Now, she’s constantly jetlagged, and she’s finding it hard to fit workouts in.” Lastly, the source worriedly expressed concern by stating that Kim was putting up a facade of being completely alright, whereas, in reality, she’s “really struggling” and refused to admit to things being difficult for her.

Back in 2022, just weeks after her split from West, she got quite cozy and friendly with Suicide Squad 2 actor Pete Davidson. The two dated for nine months before calling it quits in August of the same year, despite things going well between them. Another source made a reference to how his support aided in her struggles at the time concerning motherhood, ambitions, and her career: “She’s juggling being a hands-on mum, her studies, the high-pressure filming schedule, and is always on edge that Kanye will go on another rant.” The source added: “She is having a great time with Pete, but the travel is taking its toll and she’s barely sleeping. Everyone is worried she’s burnt out.”

Kardashian has come a very long way since then, despite her split from Davidson, given the willpower she possesses to keep pushing forward. She’s become an even more successful entrepreneur with the endorsements of numerous brands that are the best of the best. She also continues to be a very devoted mother to her four children and is observed to be offering her full support in all that her kids do. Concerning fitness, Kardashian does sometimes share a few snaps from her fitness routine on Instagram via her Stories and Posts, and as mentioned earlier, she seems as healthy as ever.

