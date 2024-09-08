When Kim Kardashian Was Slammed After She Wasn’t Allowed to Meet Ex-prez Barack Obama at a Gala

Kim Kardashian’s star power has long been a topic of discussion, but it seems even she can’t win over everyone–including former President Barack Obama. Kardashian was once left disappointed after being denied the chance to meet Obama at a high-profile event. The incident, which took place in 2014 at the USC Shoah Foundations 20th Anniversary Gala, stirred up a frenzy of reactions, with many calling out Kardashian’s inflated sense of importance. The event held in Los Angeles and hosted by Steven Spielberg, saw Obama honored with the "Ambassador for Humanity" award.

As per the reports of InTouch Weekly, seated as the guest of honor at the front of the ballroom, Obama was surrounded by the Secret Service, making access to him nearly impossible. According to sources, "Kim's table wasn't close to President Obama's but she enlisted one of her minions to scout out the opportunity to meet him. Obama's table and surrounding area was swarming with Secret Service, and security was very tight. Kim's lackey was told to go pound sand, and it was conveyed to Kim that she wouldn't be able to meet him."

In the eyes of many, this episode highlighted what some have criticized as Kardashian’s ever-inflating ego. An insider spilled the beans, “Kim was let down and disappointed. She didn’t understand why she just couldn’t say hello to him. Ever since landing the Vogue cover, her ego is even more out of control. In her mind, she and Kanye are more popular than the President and the First Lady!”

This wasn’t the first time Obama and Kardashian-West duo had crossed paths in the public eye. In fact, Obama had made his feelings about West known on multiple occasions. The former president famously called West a ‘jackass’ after the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Once he also exclaimed, "We weren't exposed to things we didn't have in the same way kids these days are … Kids weren't monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success," as reported by Radar.

While West fired back at Obama’s remarks at the time and said, "I don't care if you're the president … He shouldn't mention my baby mama name, 'cause we both from Chicago." According to a source, Kanye had advised her not to waste her time trying to meet the former president, claiming that Obama was simply a “hater.” The insider revealed, "Kim truly thinks she is American royalty, and she and Kanye are a global couple powerhouse. She doesn't understand why President Obama wouldn't want to meet her.” The insider further continued, “Kanye told her not to bother wasting her time with Obama because he is a hater. Yes, Kanye actually said that!"