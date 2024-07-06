When Kim Kardashian Told Daughter North West How She Was Conceived

In November 2022, Kim Kardashian on her reality show The Kardashians candidly opened up to her daughter North West. On the way to meet designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, she narrated about the night North was born. As reported by People, she told her daughter at the time, "Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby. And he gave Daddy this blue dress that he wanted for me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Pont

The mother-daughter was accompanied by matriarch Kris Jenner for Couture Fashion Week to support Rousteing at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Kim revealed to North, "It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

North was born on June 15, 2013, around eight months after Kim wore the royal blue gown at the Angel Ball on October 22, 2012, with Kanye. The couple also has three other children together— Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Interestingly, the same year the episode aired, Kim and Kanye West were going through a divorce. In a Vogue cover story, Kim confessed, "For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy...And that feels really good."

Year 4- 2016 Olivier Rousteing for Balmain. I was back to insecure this year because I hadn’t lost all of my baby weight. Big mistake to bleach the brows but Kanye looked so good this year with those blue eyes! It was super controversial that he wore denim. pic.twitter.com/Ry8FaBEvvn — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Rousteing also discussed his first encounter with Kim in a 2016 interview. As per Refinery29, he said at the time, "My first meeting with Kim in three words, I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say love. This is a memory I will never, never forget. She wanted something really unique and really special for a special day. So I kind of created that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really beautiful...But you know what? I think the first that I made for her was not the bachelorette one, it was a long, electric-blue dress that Kanye requested. And you know what is the most amazing thing about this dress that — I don’t know if I can say it, but I’m going to say it, I’m sorry Kim I want to say — it is the night when North was conceived."

Kanye West and North No DNA test needed



They both confused



SO PROUD OF YOU Kanye 🤌 pic.twitter.com/hI1QVPd0u7 — MJ Says (@MJkiMemes) April 22, 2024

Kim's first pregnancy was anything but easy. At his first-ever presidential event in North Charleston's Exquis Event Center in 2020, Kanye almost broke down in tears as he discussed abortion. As reported by E! Online, Kanye said, "In the bible it says thou shalt not kill. I remember when my girlfriend [Kim] called me screaming and crying...And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.' Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant'...and for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child."

"My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said before he broke down in tears.



"I almost killed my daughter! I I almost killed my daughter!" the Grammy Award winner yelled. pic.twitter.com/L04gX1Sf4A — Addy Adds (@OneAddyAdds) October 17, 2022

He shared that they eventually had an epiphany and decided to have a family. "I said, 'We are going to have this child.' I know people who are 50 years old who don't have a child. So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to. She stood up and she protected that child."