In 2021, when Kim Kardashian made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she created an iconic moment when she had to interrupt their chat to speak to her noisy sons, Saint and Psalm, who were watching from the audience. The incident gave us a glimpse into the exciting world of the Kardashian family, in addition to highlighting Kardashian's role as a mother.

As usual, Fallon and Kardashian engaged in a fascinating conversation to start the interview, according to People. However, the watchful presenter soon picked up on a lighthearted disruption coming from the audience. He humorously stopped their conversation by remarking, "I'm hearing kids." This interruption prepared the scene for Kardashian to enter her parent mode, which led to a hilarious and adorable encounter.

The founder of SKIMS spoke up without holding back. Saint (age 6) and Psalm (3), two of her sons who were in the audience with their friend Remi, caught her attention. "Guys, can you stop?" Kardashian softly reprimanded them with a mixture of maternal affection and authority. "This is, like, your first time at work with me."

The audience erupted in laughter and applause as they realized how real and relatable the situation was. "This is your first time at work with me, don't mess this up. Come on!" Kardashian, who is typically cool and collected, said to highlight the significance of the occasion. She announced to the audience that her "two boys" and their friend Remi were present, adding, "I hear them making so much noise." She spoke with the perfect balance of maternal care and sweet teasing.

One warning wasn't enough to put an end to the situation. Kardashian had to interrupt again as the conversation continued, suggesting that her sons were still creating a commotion. "Guys seriously, you got to go," she said as she turned to face them once more. Psalm was then politely led away from the audience, but Saint opted to stay and sat with his companion Remi in silence.

Nevertheless, during Kardashian's appearance on The Tonight Show, there were other sweet moments of her family life that viewers were able to see. Saint and Psalm were also shown to the public via an Instagram Live session. Kardashian affectionately addressed Psalm as "Mister Man" and invited him to say hello in a video that was recorded by an Instagram fan account. The sweet "Hi" Psalm gave in answer won over hearts everywhere. Saint, on the other hand, jokingly said, "Hi, weirdos!" Kardashian's joking reprimand of her older kid made the situation more humorous.

Kardashian and her sons' candid and humorous interactions revealed the sweet side of the Kardashians. The celebrity family, despite their widespread popularity and wealth, displayed that they have the same difficulties and joys as other parents do when raising their kids.

