When Kim Kardashian Revealed That North West Called Her $60M Mansion 'Ugly' to Upset Her

Kim Kardashian resides in a luxurious yet minimalist-styled $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. While appearing on Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the KUWTK alum, shared that her eldest daughter North West occasionally mocks their home décor to upset her. As per People magazine, Kardashian's confession came as a response to the question 'meanest thing her child has said to her'. She explained, "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North...she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

North West isn't a fan of Kim Kardashian's "ugly" minimalist house... 😮🙈 pic.twitter.com/w8mxrzU1HU — MTV UK (@MTVUK) October 13, 2021

As per Architectural Digest, the Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin-designed sprawling estate features two polar bear chairs and a Jean Royère polar bear sofa identical to the living room's. Above the fireplace in the sitting room hangs a straightforward yet exquisite Lucio Fontana slash painting. The home features two full-sized kitchens, a 'family kitchen' and a 'show kitchen'. It contains numerous Pierre Jeanneret chairs, around both a kitchen table and a built-in breakfast nook. Next to the kitchen is a family room with exposed beams and what seems to be the only dark wall in the house—presumably a floor-to-ceiling TV screen—in front of a shockingly large semicircle sectional.

The Hulu star explained that the monochromatic tones in her house were added to make her home more relaxing. "Everything in my house is really minimal,” she told Vogue‘s Objects of Affection series. “I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming.” Giving a tour of the mansion, she added, "I have the playroom filled with clutter. Bedrooms— one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs,” Kardashian explained. “It’s like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

“Shockingly, four kids haven’t messed up my cream house,” she added. "It's getting harder. It really is getting harder. But you have no other choice sometimes," she said. "That's why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen." As per People magazine, the mother of four deemed her children's bedroom and playroom as 'wild' since they could point paint it how they liked. But since the remainder of the house needs to adhere to a neutral style, she joked that her kids probably 'hate' her for it.