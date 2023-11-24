When Kim Kardashian Met Father Robert Kardashian Through a Medium

Kim Kardashian revealed candidly how she keeps in touch with her late father, Robert Kardashian, over two decades after his death. During an interview with GQ, the 43-year-old reality star shared her experience of consulting with a psychic who conveyed a message that Kim firmly believes originated from her father. Despite Robert's devout Christian beliefs that disapprove of mediums and psychics, Kim found solace in this experience.

Detailing the personal revelation, Kim disclosed to GQ that the psychic referenced a specific aspect of her father's life that she had never publicly shared—the chip on his tooth. "My dad had a chip on his tooth," Kim explained, revealing her advice to him to get a dental bond to fix it. His response was always dismissive: "Kimberly, no one sees it. It's fine." The fact that the psychic touched upon this intimate detail, unknown to the public or even mentioned on the reality show, left Kim deeply moved. "Who would know that?" she pondered during the interview. "It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside."

Despite her father's skepticism about mediums and psychics, Kim finds comfort in the connection she believes she has maintained with him through these unconventional means. Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003, after a grueling battle with esophageal cancer at the young age of 59. In a recent Instagram post on what would have been Robert's 79th birthday, she wrote, "It's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you. It's been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you."

Missing her dear dad, she shared, "There’s so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because, God you would love them so much!" The SKIMS founder continued, "I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I’ll never ever let that go. I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon," she added in the tribute as she concluded it by writing, "I love you so much happy 79th birthday! -Jouge." Robert, known for his role on O.J. Simpson's defense team during the murder trial, was married to Kris Jenner, Kim's mother, in 1978. The couple welcomed their first child, Kourtney, in 1979, followed by Kim, Khloé, and Rob, before parting ways in 1991.

