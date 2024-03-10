When Kim Kardashian Claimed That People ‘Didn’t Know’ Marilyn Monroe Before Her Met Gala Dress

Remember the buzz Met Gala 2022 made with Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress? However, there was one more thing that led Kardashian to bear the brunt of netizens. Reportedly the SKIMS founder stated in her defence that the TikTok population was not au fait of the iconic actor Monroe, and her appearance that paid tribute to the legendary star created awareness around the enchanting persona of the model from the 1950s. Shooketh indeed!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The Kardashians star was under fire for her negligence to the preserved outfit of Monroe that she acquired from Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum. The cream-crystal dress was worn by Monroe in 1962 when she dedicated Happy Birthday to President Kennedy. In an exclusive word with Today Show, the reality star said, "That was the most shocking thing to me and that's why I was so happy to at least have that opportunity and that Ripley's gave me the opportunity to share this moment so that it could live on."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bettmann

Adding further expressing her regard for Monroe, Kardashian said, "I respect her and I understand how much this dress means to American history. With the theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to the president of the United States." Revealing her struggle to preserve the dress on the red carpet, she stated, "It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers. I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs, I probably had it on for four minutes and then I changed right at the top of the stairs."

Champs please gather here and help me asked chichi if she's also wearing marilyn monroe dress the one kim Kardashian wore to met gala 🤥cus i dnt understand...chichi the FASHIONISTA

Chichi standard #chichi#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/PxC02Qstsu — lottybee (@lottybee_ahuofe) October 8, 2022

Nevertheless, the news of the reality star shredding the dress apart to squeeze into it also generated immense backlash against the entrepreneur and socialite. Defending herself Kardashian denied any tear to the outfit, she said, "No. [Ripley's and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me." According to Marie Claire, Ripley's team also reportedly released a statement acknowledging, "Kim Kardashian’s walk up the Metropolitan Museum’s stairs at this year’s Met Gala caused quite the stir, but one thing Ripley’s Believe It or Not! can say with confidence is that it did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962."

Kim Kardashian and the Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress exploit.

Speaking to reporters at the star-studded event, Kim rather proudly remarked that she had lost 16 pounds in just weeks in order to fit into the archived dress. pic.twitter.com/F59mD1FVbp — Molly Elizabeth (@molllyelizabeth) November 2, 2022

Adding further to highlight their goal it continued, "Our mission is to both entertain and educate visitors and fans, and sparking conversations like the discourse around Marilyn Monroe’s dress does just that. No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been negated, but rather highlighted." However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to post comparisons of the attire before and after Kardashian adorned it for the Met Gala red carpet, and images weren't in sync with the statement.