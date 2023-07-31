Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski Tried Wooing Tom Brady With Dance Moves at 4th of July Party

Tom Brady was enjoying the attention of two gorgeous, single ladies and they happened to "woo him" at the same time. Insiders claim the retired NFL star was "torn between both the women" at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s exclusive annual 'White Party' in the Hamptons on the 4th of July. Sources claimed that Kim Kardashian was a head-turner as she walked in wearing a sheer white crop top and figure-hugging skirt, “She looked hot and definitely turned his head.” The Hulu star also styled a flirty diamond necklace from Messika, set with a whopping 17-carat pear-shaped stone as a belly chain. While Emily Ratajkowski left 'little to the imagination' wearing just a thong under her risqué ruffled gown, the insider revealed - “At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him.”

The quarterback superstar made everyone wonder - "Which one will he choose?” throughout the night during the party according to InTouch Weekly. An eye witness from the wild night claimed that Ratajkowski is definitely his type and Brady was enamored by her beauty - “He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation,” the source said. While also noting that the 32-year-old supermodel, who has also shared screen space in Gone Girl opposite the former NFL player's pal Ben has recently been linked with A-listers like Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Pete Davidson — “is definitely his type: tall, brunette and sexy.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian had a good time with her girl pals which included Lori Harvey, sister Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. The group was seen dancing and showing off their stunning outfits while at the party. The mother of four also tweeted about taking 11 drink shots at the coveted party that night, the former football star was seen talking with the billionaire businesswoman briefly during the party. “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” a source had shared.

Kim and Tom have been linked with each other numerous times, however, their close friend, Michael Rubin, rubbished their alleged romance rumors. While speaking with ETOnline, "Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much. Honestly, they're just friends," Michael said. "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there." He concluded by saying - "So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, and Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Michael added. "We always want to laugh about it."

Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage in 2021, the same year Kim split from her ex-husband Kanye West. As per sources, they both are focused on nurturing their respective families, “Tom has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now,” revealed the source. “He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!”

