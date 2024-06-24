When Kim Kardashian Admitted Being 'Scared' Out of Her Mind of Tell Kanye West About New Male Nanny

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parted ways in 2021 after Ye's public rants. In October last year, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with the rapper on her reality series, The Kardashians. She spoke about her process of looking for the right caretaker for her children, and admitted she was scared about sharing the news of a new male nanny with West, HuffPost reported.

Kardashian revealed, “I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports." Subsequently, she recalled, “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that." Contrary to Kardashian's worries, the interaction between the nanny and West ended up going much smoother than she had anticipated. Kardashian recounted the moment the two first met. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him."

She added, “He has been so nice to him, like, ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — he was like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself'. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, OK.’” Kardashian also admitted, “It’s really hard for [her] to be really strict and discipline a lot. My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. But it can’t happen like that."

The couple, earlier, shared their efforts to co-parent despite their differences. Kardashian remarked that co-parenting with West, especially given his controversies, was a challenging task. As reported by The Independent, on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, she said, “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could...I definitely protected [Ye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world. I am holding on by a thread.”

West has also shared insights into their co-parenting. On the Alo Mind Full podcast, he said, “Even to this day, I will still give Kim advice on things that could help because that is going to go to the kids. She has still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So, what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”