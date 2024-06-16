When Kim and Kanye Were Furious with Kris and Kylie for 'Blindsiding' Them Over This Business Deal

When Kanye West was still a member of the Kardashian clan, he got offended by his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, for sealing a business deal behind his back. In one of the episodes from 2016 on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the controversial rapper and his then-wife Kim Kardashian were furious with momager Kris and half-sister Kylie.

The scene was set over a dining table conversation in Cuba where the family was vacationing. Kardashian, who appeared visibly upset, told her sisters they came to know about Kylie's Puma deal after the campaign had already been shot, as per Mirror. The reality star further criticized it by calling it a 'conflict of interest.'

Kanye once took to Twitter to tell Puma that “there will never be a Kylie Puma anything! That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!” pic.twitter.com/nMbNIK5Oog — Kardashian Facts (@KardashTruths) June 14, 2022

The ex-couple was offended over being kept in the dark. Kardashian also mentioned that the ex-couple tried to secure a deal with Adidas, a rival brand that usually collaborates with West, but it didn't work out because they had a yearly budget to stick to. Besides Kylie, they also accused Kris, who seemed to be the mastermind of the 'secret' Puma contract, of betraying them.

Furthermore, a furious Kanye compared it to using the Kardashian family's reality show to start his own series, "So they offered me a deal, and I like did it, and didn't tell none of y'all and brought all of my cool friends- Like now, it's Jay-Z [and] Beyonce, all on the show. I know that it's a really weird situation because it’s family, but it's like...," emphasizing the gravity of the betrayal.

Khloe Kardashian also echoed sentiments similar to those of Kanye: "I don't agree with going against the family in that way. I think Kylie, whoever should have presented it to Kanye first." The Praise God rapper's then-wife Kim agreed, "One hundred percent." The SKIMS mogul also noted how Kanye let Kylie walk for his two Yeezy shows in the past and believed in her. But what Kylie did in return was unacceptable to him.

Like when Kim and Kanye got mad about Kylie doing a campaign with puma. She said family was more important than money — Bianca (@dolce521) June 23, 2023

However, the family drama didn't just end there. When the Kardashians returned to Los Angeles from their Cuban getaway, Kim brought up the subject again and condemned her family, "I just wish my mom spoke about it with us. We should all be able to communicate so we don't step on anyone's toes," she reiterated.

Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA, Adam Petrick, confirmed to ET in a statement that Kylie was on board, "I am pleased and excited to be able to confirm that PUMA is indeed working with Kylie Jenner. Kylie represents a fresh and exciting new era for fashion and we couldn't think of a more fitting and influential female to headline this campaign for PUMA."

Of course, the now-43-year-old confronted her mother for crossing Kanye. However, Kris defended her decision, "I run a business, and the biggest part of my business is to pay attention to everyone involved … and the best first for each one of my clients," per PEOPLE. But Kim refused to buy her excuses. "Sometimes when you're dealing with family, it's not really about a business decision," Kim hastily responded. "She was the model that he wanted… I just would have liked the heads up… He had no idea until the shoot was already happening."

But Kris argued, "I am just trying to do the best job for everyone that I can. Sometimes I get ahead of myself and forget to communicate the way I should." Still, in the end, the Kardashian matriarch understood where Kim was coming from and it ended on a good note.