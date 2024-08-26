When Khloe Kardashian Revealed How Rob Kardashian Hooked Up With Kim Kardashian Lookalike

In one of the more eyebrow-raising moments of the Kardashian family’s reality TV saga, Khloé Kardashian dropped a bombshell in 2017 on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 that left fans both stunned and cringing. During what was supposed to be a casual sibling hangout, Khloé casually revealed that her brother Rob Kardashian once hooked up with a woman who won a Kim Kardashian lookalike contest. Yes, you read that right—a Kim Kardashian lookalike. The episode started innocently enough, with Rob visiting Khloé while she was bedridden with menstrual cramps.

But things took a weird turn when Khloé, seemingly out of the blue, asked Rob, "Do you remember when you f**ked the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?" Instead of denying the claim or reacting with disgust, Rob simply laughed and tried to change the subject and said, “Oh, I thought you were talking about the girl that pulled up to your house and she was like butt-naked and then I went upstairs and had s-x with her and she ‘period-ed’ all over the bed,” as per ET.

As per YourTango, the idea that Rob would be attracted to someone who looked like his older sister Kim was enough to make viewers cringe. Netizens were quick to slam such behavior, as one user wrote, “[In case] you're looking to be horrified today, Rob Kardashian just admitted to having a crush on Kim while growing up.” In agreement, another user added, “Rob Kardashian had a crush on his own sister Kim? There aren't enough therapists in the world to help that family.” One user slammed Rob and said, "Rob's issues are deep. He slept with a girl that won a Kim Kardashian [look-alike] contest. Weird."

As if this was not weird enough, the conversation between the siblings took an even stranger turn. Khloé, never one to shy away from a provocative question, asked Rob, "Why didn't you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?" The quip was clearly meant to be humorous, but it only added to the overall weirdness of the situation. This weird incident left viewers with one burning question– what on earth was going on in the Kardashian household?

But this isn’t the first time Rob has made headlines for his peculiar behavior. In another intriguing story, Rob also admitted that he had a childhood crush on none other than his sister Kim, a confession that Blac Chyna, Rob’s former fiancée, had brought to light. What was bizarre that Rob didn’t denied the claim as he said, “That is also pretty accurate.” One grossed-out fan wrote, “So Rob used to have a crush on Kim? I can’t keep up with the Kardashians anymore!” In agreement, another user chimed in, “Uh… I’m feelin’ weird about Rob Kardashian saying he had a childhood crush on Kim…”