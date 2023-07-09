When Khloe Kardashian Called Out Sis Kim Kardashian For "Lying" About 'Family Feud'

The Kardashians family is one of the most renowned families in the world. Known for their intense drama, lifestyle, professional collaborations, and more, this family's life has captured the hearts of fans galore through their show. What makes this reality television series unique is the sisters' bond with each other. While the Kardashian sisters are often observed to have a strong bond, they don't always get along with each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

One such instance was the time when Khloe Kardashian and her big sister Kim Kardashian were on the famous game show - Family Feud, hosted by none other than Steve Harvey, according to The Sun. The show features a series of fun questions that a member of the family must answer, but they compete against each other. During one such face-off in the year 2018, it was Khloe versus Kim. The two sisters were supposed to face each other as opponents and compete in the spirit of the game.

In the episode, just as they were introduced and met center stage, Kim attempted to shake the hand of her sister Khloe as a gesture of good luck. But it seems like Khloe wasn't having it. She sternly declined the handshake. With a curt tone, she responds "Not today Kim, Not here". This reaction baffled Kim leaving her jaw agape. Khloe then answers in a competitive tone, "It's called Family Feud Kim".

Shortly after she recovered from the shock, the 'SKMS' ambassador asked their gracious host Steve Harvey if he had families "play" each other like this. To which Harvey responded with a positive sigh, "Yup" and then goes on to add that his own family was on this show. Harvey appeared to be slightly glum on remembering the time his own family appeared on the show.

Kim responded in confidence that she had watched the episode insinuating that she was a fan. It was at this savage moment that Khloe immediately questioned Kim about her claims. "Huh, you're a fan?" said Khloe in a slightly sarcastic tone. This confrontation made several members of the audience members exclaim in disbelief. The response even left Kim irritated and blindsided by the sudden response leaving her shaken. Harvey then took a moment and try and stop any further drama from erupting on the live show at the time. "Okay, ladies!" said Harvey to move things on.

The conversation immediately moved on to Harvey briefly explaining the rules and proceeded to ask the two their first question. "Name an occasion when you slip into something s*** instead of comfortable," the question read. While Khloe pondered over the question and may have hesitated to answer. Her sister Kim proceeded to hit the buzzer and offered her possible answer, "Date night".

