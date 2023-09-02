This is Why Khloe Kardashian Once Thought her Sister Kim Kardashian is a "PR Crisis Helper"

The dynamics between Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian is one of the most noteworthy relationships in The Kardashians. The two seldom fight and are observed to always be there for each other, especially during emotionally distressing moments. In the previous season of the reality series, Khloe even turned out to be her sister’s pillar of strength and motivation many times.

In the December 2021/January 2022 cover story interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the Good American ambassador praised Kim’s nerves of steel during a crisis. The mother of two highlighted the SKIMS founder's skills with regard to legal affairs. “She’s a PR crisis helper,” claimed Khloe. “Poor girl. She’s really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon [at the time the mother of four was training to be a lawyer] she will say things that make you feel reassured - I don’t even know what they mean,” she continued.

Khloe spoke a bit more about the bond these two sisters shared. "We definitely give each other advice and opinions. Kim will send me ideas of things I should do for new collections... It’s funny because we have similar category brands, but they’re so different at the same time. She’s really good at giving advice." Given that Kim is Khloe's go-to even when personal issues arise, it is clear that the two siblings have a genuine and authentic bond of trust and respect.

The reality star explained that for Kim, no crisis or problem is unsolvable and that because of the knowledge she’s harbored through the years, she’s able to easily offer a solution to many sorts of legal or public relations type problems. Khloe stated, "‘She’s like, “we’ll figure it out.” She comes up with a plan – she’s a little wizard like that." How Kim and Khloe deal with different situations can also vary so much sometimes; Khloe said, "Either I feel calm or I’m like, ‘Why the f*** aren’t you more upset!”

Khloe recently celebrated her daughter True Thompson’s first day at kindergarten. The single mother posted a sweet carousel featuring the mother-daughter duo. True was dressed in her school uniform and struck an adorable pose in front of a custom-made wallpaper that read, “First Day of Kindergarten." She was surrounded by a plethora of pastel-themed balloons, each in hues of yellow, purple, pink, and peach. In a similar manner, a few giant realistic pencil props were also thrown into the mix.

Although True indeed was the star of the show, her beloved mother joined in the picture to record this beautiful transition. Khloe kept her choice of outfit sporty and comfortable. She went with black leggings and a matching cropped hoodie. Chunky sneakers with neon green laces completed her look. In the caption of her post, she highlights her daughter’s new journey. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next, it will be prom,” concluded Khloe in this bittersweet moment.

