When Kevin Costner Did Not Want 19-Years Younger Wife Christine Baumgartner 'To Look Anywhere Else'

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, who parted ways in an ugly legal battle, had been a power couple in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. The 64-year-old Hollywood icon, celebrated for his roles in timeless classics like The Bodyguard, had once opened up about the secrets to sustaining a robust connection with his then-wife, who is almost 20 years younger as well as a former model, and how he preventing her from wandering away.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Costner revealed the secret to his long marriage in a rather candid conversation per Mirror, where The Highwaymen star disclosed that he believed in 'playing hard' to keep the bond with his wife strong and prevent any temptation to stray. He expressed, "I try to stay relevant because I have three kids I play with. I play hard, and I try to take care of myself. I have a beautiful wife, and I don't want her to look anywhere else. I want to be something for her. I want to stay interested in life."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner settled their divorce . Celebrity Divorce attorney, Christopher Melcher, came on TMZ LIVE to talk about how the two went from a bitter legal battle to a surprising ending! pic.twitter.com/VboUasZZRW — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) September 21, 2023

Costner's open confession about the efforts he put into marriage somewhat revealed the dynamic between the pair and how it may have shifted with time. Although his claims didn't age well with time, certain aspects of it shed light on other areas of their relationship.

Later, when the couple was going through their bitter divorce, many reports surfaced about their changing relationship. A source confirmed to the Daily Mail, "Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits. First off, they barely speak to each other, and second, she's moved on. There is still a lot of hurt on both sides, and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her. Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision."

#KevinCostner spoke exclusively to Access Hollywood on his divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. pic.twitter.com/G32HEPBT2p — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 1, 2023

The source also added, "Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time. Christine said focusing on her kids and creating a new home has been really therapeutic, and she could see herself pursuing a career in interior decorating. Her friends have always asked her for tips, and it makes her happy. It's always been a passion."

Kevin Costner wins ugly child support battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner: Judge gives wife $63,000 for their three children. HALF of what she requested! pic.twitter.com/BQBS7DH8dN — ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢ Adàeze (@nubianbarbieeee) September 2, 2023

Radar Online reported that Baumgartner and Costner were on speaking terms after completing their divorce last month, but his friends were concerned that she planned to utilize the connection as a ploy to squeeze more money out of the actor. An insider said, "Christine is seeing the positive side of being friendly with Kevin again since she walked away with much less than she bargained for. They’re being cordial, which is a relief to Kevin. Even after all this bad blood, he still has a sweet spot for her."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 1, 2023. It has since been updated.