When Kate Middleton Declared She Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Public Betrayal

Kate Middleton feels deeply hurt by Meghan Markle's actions, calling it the "ultimate betrayal," according to The New York Post. After Markle and Prince Harry's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Middleton has found it hard to forgive Markle. The aftermath of the interview has left lasting scars on Middleton's emotions, making her reluctant to reconcile. Insider reports suggested that Middleton sees Markle's lack of apology as a confirmation of her betrayal, further solidifying Middleton's decision not to forgive.

The insider said, "Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand - she's not changing her mind about them." The source went on to say, "They never apologized for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around." Following the "Megxit" controversy, in which Markle revealed a personal story about the late Princess Diana in an interview, the divide appears to have grown. What the insider called "the ultimate betrayal" resulted from this conduct, which seemed to tear deeply into Kate. Kate is strongly against Prince William's attempt to repair his relationship with his brother. "Kate feels that Harry and especially Markle have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in," said an insider.

Kate Middleton has vowed never to forgive Meghan Markle for her "utter betrayal". This comes after Markle sent an apology letter to Middleton, in which she expressed regret for her actions.



Markle and Harry depicted the royal institution as racially discriminatory and unwelcoming to Markle and their biracial son, Archie, in the CBS interview, as per Marca. Markle described the prejudice they encountered, such as the choice to deny Archie the title of prince and the protection that went along with it. According to Markle, "But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be." She also mentioned the royal custom that would have given Archie a prince title upon the succession of his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Harry implied that the royal family initially welcomed Markle, but later grew resentful and jealous of her. It was because of her popularity during their first Australian visit. Harry expressed his pain. He was really sad when his family members refrained from publicly defending Markle. “There was an opportunity for my family to show public support,” he stated, but they chose not to. He presumed it was out of fear of being exposed by the tabloids. The couple's eagerly awaited interview with CBS offered an unprecedently close look into their dramatic breakup with the British royal family. Ultimately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from their royal duties, citing unjust and racist treatment of Markle by the British press. Harry added in the interview that the couple's decision to leave the monarchy was partially due to the institution's "lack of support and lack of understanding."