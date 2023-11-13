When Kanye West Jokingly Tried to 'Steal' the Mic from Another Singer at The Grammys

Kanye West is one of the most recognized American rappers regardless of his tumultuous reputation of making antisemitic remarks that have led to a great deal of controversy. The rapper may be on a hiatus from music but is actively pursuing other endeavors. As per sources West and his “wife” Bianca Censori are working on the growth of his brand ‘Yeezy’ together.

In the past, West was [possibly still is] known to be quite a supportive person, especially at award ceremonies. But, sadly although his intentions may have been in the right place, it hasn’t exactly come across as “supportive”; rather rude. For instance, the American Boy rapper 'almost' crashed an Acceptance Speech moment at the Grammys Ceremony when singer Beck went on to win Album of The Year instead of Beyonce. Do note, that same year, West had interrupted Taylor Swift during her speech at the VMA’s as per The American Songwriter.

According to a 2015 article by CBS News, the Grammys are perhaps one of the most esteemed award ceremonies to occur. It was a culmination of all the musical prodigies and maestros of the industry gathered under one roof to receive an iconic golden gramophone with their name etched into a plaque of great value. Almost every musician aspires to receive one at least once in their career.

Meanwhile, it can also be a platform for some light fun and perhaps even a little bit of drama. West being known for infamously interrupting award speeches, seemed to want to recreate the moment later in the year. While there was an array of talented and gifted artists nominated for the ultimate spoil of the evening: Album of The Year, it was renowned singer-songwriter Beck who won the title.

The Up All Night singer in utter elation accepted his award and trotted over to deliver his speech. However, out of the corner of his eye, he noticed West sneaking his way over to the microphone that was promptly set up. At this point, Beck appeared visibly shocked and anticipated a response that West once said: “I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best albums of all time.”

Kanye later had something to say about it.



He explains that he only didn’t repeat the 2009 VMAs to protect his company/image/daughter. pic.twitter.com/znKukhCWmO — Vévo (@vevosuave) December 2, 2020

This thought probably echoed for everyone present at the grand affair. Nonetheless, nothing of the sort took place, West did indeed try to reach for the microphone but pulled away at the very last second, and snickered away. Beck seemed relieved that West didn’t “steal his thunder” and went on normally to address the crowd. West on the other hand, swiftly retired to his seat in the audience next to his then-wife Kim Kardashian and was seen chuckling next to Kardashian possibly reminiscing the moment when it first happened at another awards ceremony.

