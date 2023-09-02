Throwback to When Kanye West Wanted to Forever ‘Love and Protect’ Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had one of the most heartbreaking yet messy divorces in the entertainment industry. Several explosive fights are what eventually led to them parting ways. Although West has moved on with his new ‘wife’ Bianca Censori. Back when he was legally single, he held out high hopes of reuniting with his now ex-wife Kardashian. And even claimed that he’d do everything he possibly could to ‘win her back' as per The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: This is Why Khloe Kardashian Once Thought her Sister Kim Kardashian is a "PR Crisis Helper"

In a heated interview with Piers Morgan last year in 2022 in October, the rapper talked about his split from the SKIMS mogul. The host questioned West about him feeling ‘sad’ over recent events and pondered over how the father of four was coping. To which after a thought he claimed, “We’ll always be together.” He went on to explain how he was the only person who could “influence her more than God and then her priest on Earth”

West continued to explain the reality star’s image and persona concerning The Kardashians. “Kim to you, is known as a billionaire mother, a lawyer, and mother of four Jew, black children - to do covers, like ‘Interview,’” acknowledged the Praise God rapper. He compared the influencer’s journey of motherhood to him ‘being a man’ or a father at this time and age. “That’s what happens when they take the dads out the home and that’s what they’ve been doing in the hood. They take the fathers, and the leaders, out of their homes”

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s actions will affect their children more than her tape:



“All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the fuck to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day, than my tape will ever be.” pic.twitter.com/PSg5sl9Rdr — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 25, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Bakes a ‘Hello Kitty’ Cake With Her Daughter Chicago After Her Japan Trip

West takes careful note of his relationship status and sheds light on how aware he is about the topic. “I may be divorced on paper,” he continued to add his perspective of how being divorced doesn’t define his role as a guardian for his family. “I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” proclaimed the disgraced rapper.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian as Fresh Face of Fashion Campaign Sparks Internet Debate: "What Happened To Other Models"

In accordance with this, he firmly mentioned that regardless of how the recent events turned out, he’d always be there for his ex-wife even though she no longer bears his last West. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye,” he says with a bitter voice.

2) Kim Kardashian and Kanye west pic.twitter.com/PyhjRDowto — MAJESTY 💎🥀 (@Lynda4eva) August 18, 2023

And then hinted at the possibility of them getting back together in the future despite all odds. “If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” hypothetically asked West. He then made a bold confession and proclamation. “I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her”

Image Source: GettyImages/Jacopo M. Raule

In conclusion, the Yeezy ambassador explained the ambition of his heart regarding his beloved children. He reportedly wants all four of his children to be well-educated in all levels of academia. And also references an album he made. “I want my kids to finish their education, I know that my album was called The College Dropout. He elaborates with a curt reason for this - jealousy. “But when I look at the way you know, just like you said your kids are in the University of Chicago, we need the education. That’s another thing to be jealous about.”

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Left “Embarrassed” by Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori’s Bold Holiday Antics

Kim Kardashian Feels Sister Khloe’s Daughter True and Son Tatum Resemble These Two People