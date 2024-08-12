When Kanye West and Bianca Censori Faced Backlash for Taking 11-Year-Old North to an R-Rated Movie

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are no strangers to criticism. From Ye’s controversial remarks to Censori’s raunchy fashion choices, their relationship tends to often make headlines for all the wrong reasons. In July, the couple sparked debate online when they took Kanye's daughter, North West, to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, an R-rated film, in Los Angeles, according to the Mirror.

An X user wrote, "Trash. Aren't those two movies rated 'R'? How effin creepy of the two weirdos to take a child to an R-rated movie." Another echoed, "Rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, had a blast on a family outing, taking his daughter, North West, to catch the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie. The film is rated R for mature content, which makes it a questionable choice for their 11-year-old daughter." Several others on Reddit also slammed the duo. A comment read, "I don't know what’s more inappropriate for the child, Deadpool or her stepmom’s a--."

In a similar vein, one opined, "I’m so glad this is a top comment...was wondering if I’m too strict of a parent." Another user reiterated, "I just know they are rated 'R' and I don’t let my 12-year-old watch R-rated movies yet." A film rated 'R' contains adult content that requires anyone under the age of 17 to have a parent or guardian accompany them. Additionally, Censori was also mocked online for her revealing outfit choice for the family outing. An X user remarked, "Bianca Censori turns heads with a bold, minimalist ensemble at a family movie outing."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Take North to See 'Deadpool 3'. Kanye was dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, while Bianca wore her usual revealing outfit. Despite the R-rated movie's mature content, the trio stayed for the entire screening.

They added, "Is this the future of casual chic or a step too far?" Another on Reddit, stressed, "I feel like I am living in an alternate reality. LOL. Like, why anyone would walk around in their underwear to see a movie with their stepchild, I don't know. This is definitely one of those situations where you throw on a pair of jeans and sneakers. It's not a red carpet event or photoshoot."

Interestingly, earlier in February reports claimed Kim Kardashian had strictly advised Kanye to keep Censori from donning risqué outfits when with their kids. A source revealed, "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

They continued, "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist. Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into," as reported by the Daily Mail. Throughout their relationship, the SKIMS founder spoke about how Kanye played a major role in shaping her fashion sense.