When Kanye West Admitted The Mistakes He Made In His Married Life With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

The Heartless singer Kanye West realized there's no place like home. However, it took him a long time to understand this and dare we say- the damage couldn't be reversed. Despite this, the rapper candidly revealed he was still manifesting KimYe to be back together and expressed his desire to reconcile with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

Also Read: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Get Legally Married in a Secret Ceremony in Silicon Valley

The A-list couple tied the knot after a whirlwind romance in 2014. Together, they welcomed their four kids, 10-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm West. However, their nearly 8-year-long marriage ended devastatingly in November 2022. Prior to this in 2021, West openly admitted to his mistakes.

The 46-year-old attended the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row, where he publicly revealed his desire to reiterate the reconciliation with his estranged wife, Kim. The rapper owned up to his mistakes and took control of his narrative, saying he "needed to be back home."

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," West said. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband," as reported by Page Six in a video. "But, right now, today, for whatever reason, I didn't know I was going to be standing right here."

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Intentionally Hid Her Kris Humphries Wedding Ring From a “Heartbroken” Kanye West

West continued, "I didn't know I was gonna be in front of this mic, but I'm here to change the narrative." The rapper also addressed he won't let E! Hulu and Disney Network, who work for their reality show, The Kardashians, change his "family's narrative." He said, "I am the priest of my own home." The Yeezy founder also discussed his kids amid the growing tension between the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Also Read: Rapper Kanye West Once Praised His 'Hard Working' Family, Said the Kardashians Motivate Him in His Career

"I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I'm out of the house, I've got a house right next to the house," the father-of-four said. "I am doing everything to be right next to the situation," he added, "But I need to be back home." The American singer urged that only God can bring the KimYe "back together."

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK," he continued. "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation."

West concluded his rant, "Of trauma, the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store." His speech at the Thanksgiving event came after the SKIMS founder was photographed with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Amid her separation from West, the Hulu star briefly dated Davidson. However, their relationship was casual. A source reported at the time, "Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The source clarified she was being mindful of West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

"Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key because she doesn't know how he will react," the source said. Despite this, their relationship ended for good, and Kim also moved on from Davidson after a brief period of nine months.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Initiated Affair With Ex Kanye West While Dating Reggie Bush: “She Was Obsessed With Him”

When Kanye West Allegedly Bragged About Hooking Up With Christina Milian After 'Cheating' on Kim Kardashian