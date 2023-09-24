Even though the presidential elections will be held next, things are still heating up in Washington DC. With Biden going up for reelection with running mate California Senator Kamala Harris, both were put under protection by the Secret Service, and it turns out that Harris has selected the code name 'Pioneer' to commemorate her career milestones. The current President of the United States, Joe Biden, is still running under the name he used as Obama's vice president, 'Celtic'.

The code name 'Pioneer' is a reference to her historic achievements as she made history as the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, and first Jamaican American vice president when she got elected in November. However, to 'try to shore up her underwhelming poll numbers,' Axios reported that the Biden-Harris team is 'rushing to the aid' of the VP as the 2024 elections approach.

Owing to the nature of their position, the second in command often finds it difficult to make an impression. A case in point: The New York Times reported, "Harris' critics and detractors alike acknowledge that the vice presidency is intended to be a supporting role, and many of her predecessors have labored to make themselves relevant, as well."

Kamala Harris had taken the lead on a number of very difficult issues while the President focused on other topics. Harris also campaigned heavily for her party in the 2022 midterm elections on a platform promising to defend and advance reproductive rights. Time reported that Harris discussed the issue with lawmakers from at least 18 different states. She was delivering an impassioned address at a reproductive rights protest at her alma school, Howard University when Biden launched his 2024 campaign. During the first months of their administration, Harris was appointed by Joe Biden to lead the charge to resolve the issue on the U.S.-Mexico border. Her one and only trip to the region was delayed for months, drawing criticism from members of parliament on both sides, as was reported by The Guardian.

Harris continued to try to get to the heart of the immigration issue while receiving harsh criticism for what was seen as her inactivity. According to CNN, her Central America Forward project had 'yielded more than $4.2 billion in private sector commitments' to fund building local employment and other efforts to halt the tide of mass migration. As per The Associated Press, Vice Presidents tend to be 'rarely decisive' in re-elections, but Harris could be an 'exception' since she is already the driving force behind the party's position on abortion, which is one of the most important issues for Democrats' most potent issue. However, as the running mate of the oldest president in U.S. history, she faces even more scrutiny over whether or not she is prepared to take over as President if required. Either way, Harris' job up until Election Day will be to rally the Democrats' most crucial voting blocs, including women, people of color, and young people, while also weathering what will certainly be a relentless onslaught of assaults from the Republican party and critics alike.

