When Kailyn Lowry From Teen Mom Drank 'Placenta Smoothie' After Giving Birth

Following the birth of her fourth child, Kailyn Lowry indulged in a postpartum sweet treat. In August 2020, the Teen Mom personality informed her followers that she consumed her placenta in the form of a smoothie, posting images of the drink on her Instagram Stories, according to E! News. She asked her followers, "Can you guess what I'm drinking?" She further added, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right! Blended with fresh fruit and almond milk. Couldn't taste the placenta at all." The Teen Mom celebrity extended appreciation to Lancaster Placenta Co.

Lancaster Placenta Co., a company dedicated to supporting women through the postpartum experience and specializing in placenta encapsulation, caught the attention of the Teen Mom star. According to PEOPLE, Lowry joins a notable list of celebrities, including- Chrissy Teigen, Nikki Reed, the Kardashians (Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé), Katherine Heigl, and Hilary Duff. These stars have openly discussed and endorsed the practice of consuming their placenta after giving birth. Some have chosen encapsulation, while others have cooked it or made it into a smoothie.

Furthermore, speaking about her newborn baby, Lowry said, "No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now." Lowry takes pride in being the mother of three other children. Isaac Rivera, born with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, born with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, born with ex Chris Lopez, form her cherished family. Notably, Lopez is also the father of Lowry's fourth child. While announcing her pregnancy she said, "There's just something so special about a mother and her sons."

On the subject, Dr. Sara Swift, an OB-GYN based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has expressed her firm opposition to consuming placenta. She gave this practice a ‘big no’ from her side. “There is no proven scientific evidence that placentophagy is beneficial — no increase in breastmilk production, as it can actually have the opposite effect, and no benefit in mood, etc. — all the benefits are thought to be placebo effects,” she said. Furthermore, as reported by TMZ, Lowry consumed a Placenta Smoothie following the arrival of her fifth child in October last year. She also revealed that she welcomed the baby with Elijah Scott.

Additionally, in a surprising turn of events, Lowry opted to have another child with Lopez during the birth of her fourth child, despite previous parenting difficulties with the baby daddy. Despite the passage of time, not much appeared to have changed. Lowry even took to Instagram to express her frustration, explicitly stating her preference for Lopez not to be present during the birth. She said, “Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic, or compassionate for the entire 9 months?” Moreover, Lopez aimed Lowry in a startling Instagram Live video, unleashing a tirade about his indifference towards the pregnancy.