Justin Bieber Was Once ‘Violated’ by An Actress, Who Admitted It Was Her ‘Cougar Fantasy'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Justin Bieber is one of the world's leading singers today, but his rise to fame was not easy. During his early years, the treatment he received from adults in the industry was one no teenager should face. One particularly disturbing incident at the 2012 American Music Awards involved Jenny McCarthy, who forcefully kissed and groped Bieber after announcing him as the Rock/Pop Album of the Year winner. She grabbed his neck and butt, while the crowd laughed at his visible discomfort. Bieber horrified, remarked, “Wow. I feel violated right now.”

Justin Bieber spotted in public. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham)

Reflecting on the incident, McCarthy later admitted, “I kind of m-lested him. Then I decided to turn his neck around and bite his neck a little bit. And then as he turned around I grabbed his butt a little bit. A cougar fantasy maybe,” as reported by Access Hollywood. She also spoke to the reporters backstage and claimed that it was just spontaneous.

First I will start with Jenna McCarthy. She was *40* and Justin was barely 18 when she grabbed him and kissed him. You can see how uncomfortable he feels, he even cleary says he feels violated but everyone just laughed.pic.twitter.com/a9B8SBRdVV — Nella (@biebsidea) June 22, 2020

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, she added, “It better be, ‘cause that’s just weird if it isn’t. I couldn’t help it, he was just so delicious, so little, and just, ahhhk, I wanted to tear his head off and eat it.” Speaking about the incident in another interview, she repeated, “It was a little cougar scary, but I took the opportunity in the window, considering I’ll never get to do it again, and kind of m-lested him."

But that's not all; last year, a fan also posted a TikTok video featuring young Bieber being repeatedly asked inappropriate questions. One of the clips showed a female radio host asking the singer, “My parents never gave me the s*x talk. Why don’t you give me the s*x talk?” As reported by BuzzFeed, Bieber replied, “I feel uncomfortable right now. Why do you want to know the s*x talk from a 15-year-old boy? That’s pretty weird.”

On another radio show, Bieber was asked about his opinion about French girls. In a follow-up video, the Baby singer said, “They were asking some really weird questions. I’m only 15. My mom was, like, right there.” During the 2011 BRIT Awards hosted by James Corden, Bieber once again appeared uncomfortable due to Corden's remarks. The host commented, “I don’t ever remember smelling that good at 16. Wow, look at your eyes!”

Justin Bieber gets emotional speaking about Billie Eilish: "I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through."pic.twitter.com/G5gzvMTZMR — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 16, 2020

An old clip of Bieber recently went viral, where he spoke about his time in the industry and how he wanted to protect Billie Eilish from going through what he did. In the clip, Bieber says, “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, [sic] and turn their back on you in a second." As reported by the New York Post, he added, “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.