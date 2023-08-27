When Justin Bieber Talked About Fame, Success, and His Relationship With God

Justin Bieber turned into a music sensation at an early age, he was discovered by music producer and ace businessman Scooter Braun at the age of thirteen. In his own words, Bieber discussed his humble beginnings in an exclusive with Billboard in 2015, “I was a white boy from a small town in Canada singing So Sick by Ne-Yo,” he said with a grin. Braun saw that video and literally 'stalked him down' from Stratford, Ontario. “I was always that fearless kid who would jump onstage or do whatever. My dad would be like, ‘Rap that 2Pac verse,’ and I’d do Thugz Mansion — I was probably 8,” explained Bieber.

But soon fame got into his head and he lived a reckless life amidst his growing success, Bieber admitted to taking things for granted which led him to lose his Calabasas mansion to KUWTK alum Khloe Kardashian after paying $80,000 in fines for vandalism.

As per LATimes, Bieber paid more than $80,000 in restitution to resolve a criminal charge of vandalism filed against him after he egged his neighbor’s home in Calabasas. The Yummy singer had pleaded 'no contest' to the vandalism charge in July 2014 and also joined anger management classes. The egging incident came at a point when several neighbors complained about loud late-night parties at Bieber's posh home and fast cars zooming down the residential street.

Before turning 21, the Beauty and a Beat singer had faced several legal confrontations including charges of public urination, Brazilian brothels, participating in drag racing, owning illegal monkeys, deportation attempts, and being held in a Florida jail.

As per Her, Bieber admitted to struggling with fame and getting hounded by the media, "I just want people to know I’m human. I’m struggling just to get through the days. I think a lot of people are. You get lonely, you know, when you’re on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don’t know the other side. This life can rip you apart." As per Yahoo, in his documentary - YouTube special Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, which was followed by the 10-part series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the Love Me singer discussed in detail his transformation from a 13-year-old reckless teen to a mature individual.

He also stated that his early days of fame were a nightmare since everyone in the music industry was not so 'welcoming', “There were so many people who were just so mean,” he said in the documentary. “Random people saying like, ‘You suck! You look like a girl!’ I would shake it off and act like it didn’t bother me, but that stuff bothered me. And then it affected how I acted and how I treated other people, and it’s just this ongoing cycle of, like, hurt people, hurt people. I was just this young kid.”

But after falling in line with religion, the Peaches singer confessed that he shares a special relationship with God, "I was thinking the other day, I was really like, ‘I’m in the best place in my whole life, right now,’” Bieber said in the documentary to Chance the Rapper. He concluded, “Enough with the Justin Bieber Show. I want to veer away from the self-centered attitude,” he said. “I’m just focused on the people who have been there since the start, on people who are taking the journey now. I want them to feel like we’re doing this together. I don’t feel like I’m striving. I feel like I know who God’s called on me to be, where I am, where I’m supposed to be. I’m walking in the plans of God. The assurance of that is amazing.”

