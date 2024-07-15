When Justin Bieber Lauded 'Girlfriend' Kim Kardashian After She Admitted Having 'Bieber Fever'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Kim Kardashian, back in 2010, tweeted, "I officially have Bieber Fever!!!" after meeting the 16-year-old pop singer at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Justin Bieber responded to the praise with a Twitter photo and the caption, "Look it's my girlfriend Kim Kardashian." The pop star back then assured his female admirers that he was still available. On the other hand, Kim was back in the game after breaking up with her then-boyfriend, Reggie Bush.

In the past, Justin Bieber has hung out with several of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It's been speculated that he dated many members of the renowned family, but who exactly did he date? Photos of Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber giggling on a beach in 2010 almost brought down the whole internet. The musician joked that Kardashian was his girlfriend and shared one of the photos on Twitter.

After the reality star claimed on Twitter that fans of Bieber were threatening her life, the Baby singer publicly demanded that everyone stop harassing Kardashian. "Ladies calm down, @kimkardashian is a friend. a very sexy friend but a friend. no need for 4 threats. Let’s all be friends and hang out often ;)" the singer said on the social media platform.

ladies calm down. @kimkardashian is a friend. a very sexy friend but a friend. no need 4 threats. Let's all be friends and hang out often ;) — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 5, 2010

Kim explained her viral beach picture with Justin. She wrote on her official website, "Remember those paparazzi pics of me and Justin Bieber in the Bahamas!? Well, I can now reveal that we were shooting for Elle magazine! (sic). I just received the pics from the shoot and I absolutely LOVE how they turned out! The theme of the shoot was The Graduate for obvious reasons, LOL. Justin and I had such a fun time together at the shoot."

Fans suspected that Justin Bieber's connection with the Kardashians was more than platonic, despite the celebrities' denials. They continued to look into the dubious ties and concluded that Justin Bieber was involved "with everyone except Khloé," which included Kris Jenner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In 2014, Justin Bieber sparked controversy when he captioned an Instagram photo of himself with Kris Jenner. Some fans saw his ambiguous inquiry about Kendall and Kylie Jenner's "daddy" as a hint at his desire for more than platonic relations with the "momager." His wife's connection to the Kardashians is also a point of fascination for fans. They knew Hailey Bieber was closer to Kylie Jenner before she was with Justin Bieber, and they would "accidentally on purpose be at the same hotels" as he was.

Many people mistakenly believed he had an affair with Kylie Jenner, even though their friendship is said to be one of his longest with a celebrity. Justin is so close to Kendall Jenner that she is widely believed to have introduced Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. In March 2015, long before he married Hailey Baldwin, Justin was said to be seeing Kendall Jenner.