When Joy Behar Rewore a Suit She Wore 18 Years Ago on 'The View' and Looked Great

In one of the episodes of The View that aired last year, 80-year-old Joy Behar wore the identical chocolate brown ensemble she wore 18 years ago. The comedian wore the outfit for a photograph in 2004 and again in 2022, as shown in side-by-side images released on the show's Instagram account. Behar added that everyone has 'a little label whore in us' while explaining why she chose to repeat the same brown outfit after almost two decades.

Anna Navarro jokingly went on to say, "I thought that was a suit you stole from my closet — 'cause now Joy steals my clothes! But I wanted to ask, do you feel better about yourself today or 20 years ago?" Sunny Hostin, another co-host, said that Joy looks exactly the same, and to this, Joy refuted, "I look younger." Behar speculated that she may have that 'special something,' but added that she could have become gruffer with age. She said, "I'm a little grouchier. Noises annoy me more. I've always been a little grouchy, it's my personality. I believe that negativity is funny, frankly. Positivity is not funny."

Many fans commented on the Instagram post praising Joy and how gracefully she has aged. One fan wrote, "@joyvbehar I had no idea you are 80 years old. You look amazing!! What’s your secret??" Another user wrote, "You look great Joy. Have you lost a little weight? In any case girl...you rock 80! Hard to believe!! I know make-up helps but you still have some good genes underneath that plus I'm sure you have taken great care of your skin."

One fan also wrote about her signature hairstyle that hasn't changed in nearly two decades, "Also appreciate she keeps her signature hairstyle and hasn’t fallen into the extensions/ wigs/ daily do’s that some others have. No names, but they know who they are."

However, this is not the first time Behar surprised The View's co-hosts with her evolving fashion sense. In September 2022, the veteran TV anchor shocked her co-hosts when she stepped out of the dressing room wearing an outfit she wasn't often seen in. Goldberg's response to the jeans Behar was wearing was anything from subdued. The Sister Act actress, after addressing the audience, said, "Before I do anything, I need Joy to stand up so everybody can see that she's in these fantastic jeans. Come on, Joy!" Joy tried to brush off Whoopi's 'prank' as she was unwilling to participate and said, "Come on, Whoopi!" But Goldberg insisted that her co-star show off her new look from head to toe. She said, "You look amazing. People went crazy backstage. I want everybody to see the Joy that you are."

The reason behind Whoopi's reaction was the 'unexpected' pair of jeans that Joy wore. According to Whoopi, this kind of outfit is comparatively 'uncomfortable' for Behar, further stating on the show that Behar "doesn't do this often. She doesn't put jeans on very often, so people lost their minds backstage. People were taking pictures with her. It was crazy."

