When Jonathan Ross Once Left Cher ‘Upset’ by Asking a Very Personal Question

Jonathan Ross, the famous talk-show host, recently shared a candid confession about an awkward encounter with music icon Cher, recalling a moment when he unintentionally upset her by asking a very personal question. The incident occurred during a conversation on his podcast with his daughter Honey, where he reflected on past interactions with celebrities and some embarrassing moments that occurred. Ross reminisced the encounter with Cher, who is now 77 years old, during which he delved into consistent rumors surrounding the singer’s alleged surgical removal of a rib for cosmetic reasons. For several years, rumors have buzzed suggesting that Cher underwent rib removal surgery to achieve a slimmer figure, despite her consistent denial of these claims. Ross, unfortunately, found himself inadvertently bringing up these rumors during a conversation with the legendary singer.

According to Ross, the topic arose when Cher herself mentioned weird rumors about her, nudging him to share some of the rumors he had heard, including the one about the rib removal. He explained on the Real Talk With Honey & Jonathan Ross podcast that Cher seemed taken aback by his mention of the rib removal rumor. Ross shared, "She was talking about all these weird rumours about her and I said ‘oh yeah I’ve heard a few’ and she said ‘what ones have you heard’, so she asked me and I said, ‘you had your ribs removed...’ She said ‘that’s ridiculous’ and I said ‘that isn’t the worst part of it, I heard you kept the ribs and made them into salad tongs’, then she looked upset, but I clarified I didn’t believe it, I said no ‘I’m only telling you this cos this is the mad stuff people are saying'."

As per Mirror, the rumor about Cher’s rib removal surgery is believed to have originated from a 1988 article in Paris Match magazine, but Cher has vehemently denied it over the years. She added, “If that [rumor] were true how could I do those health club commercials, in which I wear next to nothing? I’d be scarred all over. And how could I wear the kind of clothes I do if I’d had all those many operations? Wouldn’t there be visible scars everywhere? … I’ve been upfront about saying that I had my nose done, my breasts done and had braces on my teeth. The rest is nonsense. I’ve had my breasts done, but my breast operations were a nightmare. They were really botched in every way. If anything, they were worse after than before.”

Despite these challenges, Cher expressed satisfaction with the changes to her body, emphasizing that they brought her happiness. Ross's anecdote about his encounter with Cher serves as a reminder of the intrusive nature of tabloid rumors and the impact they can have on individuals, even those in the public eye. While celebrities may face constant scrutiny and speculation about their personal lives, it is essential to approach sensitive topics with sensitivity and respect, as demonstrated by Ross's subsequent clarification and acknowledgment of Cher's reaction.