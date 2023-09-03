When Johnny Depp Accused Amber Heard of Violently 'Ramming' the Bathroom Door on His Head

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of domestic violence which some readers may find disturbing.

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most controversial stories that quickly became a global phenomenon. Both sides certainly depicted their own traumatic experiences for the duration of the case. While there were several graphic stories from Heard’s side, this one incident highlighting her ‘violent’ fits of rage was truly a notable moment.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter), CBS News shared a snippet of the story, which was released on April 21, 2022. Right before Depp could narrate what happened, an audio clip of the incident was played. The Tourist actor appeared quite sullen with emotions as he took the stand. And so he began to narrate this tragic incident.

Actor Johnny Depp alleged Wednesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she "kicked the bathroom door into my head" during an argument.



"I was completely taken aback by such a corrosive, horrific move." pic.twitter.com/JnQuLRewDV — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 20, 2022

Firstly, he highlights the ‘tone’ of the clip. "What was just played in the audio recordings was very much the tone and the aggression and the attitude…um…and the need for a fight from Ms. Heard," recalled the actor. Depp tries to comprehend whether or not "there was a need for attention," He refers to the voice that the actress was making and mentions that it was a sound that he was "very used to."

The Pirates of The Carrabien actor then remembered the tale of the ‘Penthouse Three’ incident. He softly begins the story, "I was, in fact, taking a shower and she came, banging on the door, banging on the door, banging on the door," said Depp. Upon hearing consistent bangs, he decided to give deaf ears to the noise and proceed with his shower.

At the time, he simply did not want to engage with the reason why she was persistent in trying to get his attention. "I couldn’t or rather didn’t want to deal with any more of that sarcastic, demeaning, um, aggressive, violent, toxic, spew," he said with exhaustion in his voice.

The unsealed docs revealed new audio transcripts where Amber Heard threw Johnny Depp out of their bed & bedroom and she slammed the door on his back & head as he exited.



This is not to be confused with the bathroom incident, where Amber hit Johnny with a door & then punched him. pic.twitter.com/qfBzCDjiB9 — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) August 12, 2022

After the Edward Scissorhands actor was done with his shower, he decided to leave. But he was quite cautious with how wide he’d open the door. "I opened the door ye wide [he gestures the approximate size with his hands]," As soon as Heard saw that it was now open, she attempted to push her way through. Depp on the other hand wanted no form of interaction and quite literally just wanted to leave. Amid this rather physical banter, Heard reportedly "injured her toe."

Amber Heard on the staircase incident - "That was the only time I ever hit Johnny"



Except she admitted to punching Johnny Depp in the jaw after she kicked the bathroom door open on his head cuz he "scraped" her toes.



Try keeping up with your own lies.pic.twitter.com/YcS6pTDtOC — 🪸🛸 (@darksistahh) June 3, 2021

Clearly concerned since the Aquaman actress was in pain, Depp crouched down to examine the said injury. But, to his surprise, Heard kicked the bathroom door hard on his head, leaving him dumbstruck and "taken aback. He then stood up and asked Heard, "‘What the f*** was that?!" The physical affirmation didn’t stop in response to her now ex-husband's question. She simply landed him a right hook directly aimed at his jaw. He concluded by describing this whole ordeal as shocking."

