When Joe Scarborough Urged the 'Wealthy Freaks’ Who Supported Trump to Do One Simple Thing

In February, TV personality Joe Scarborough made a scathing speech to the affluent Americans who supported the reelection of former president Donald Trump. With the American economy finally recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Joe Biden, the Morning Joe host berated the rich for jeopardizing the progress by supporting Trump.

As reported by Raw Story, he addressed an acquaintance of his who was a multimillionaire and had been complaining about how 'Biden was a socialist...surrounded by socialists.' Scarborough recounted how the unidentified individual couldn't back his assertion and failed to cite any socialist programs promoted by the POTUS.

The MSNBC host explained, "Because he's a wealthy guy, nobody at the dinner table was saying anything to him. Then a woman I know was telling me about how she said, 'Wait a second, how is Biden a socialist? Well, name one policy, name one person in his administration.' 'Well, I just know he is'...He must just know he is because he listens to Fox News, Fox Business, or Newsmax or something like that."

In light of the same, Scarborough suggested a method for the wealthy to see how the US economy was really doing under Biden. He added, "Look at your 401(k). If you’re one of these rich, country club types that drive your Ferrari or your Maserati to the country club and bitch about how horrible the economy is, look at your stock app and see how much money you’re making every hour because there’s not a crazy lunatic in the White House. There’s somebody who actually respects the rule of law."

Scarborough subsequently gushed, "There’s actually somebody who respects American democracy and, yes, there’s somebody who respects American capitalism and what keeps it stable." The host thereafter unleashed a tirade against the wealthy. "But these freaks, I’m not exactly sure what they think they’re gonna get from Donald Trump, but they’re gonna get none of that. So, just look right in front of you...when trying to figure out whether he’s up to the job or not. Your 401(k) suggests he is."

Following a grueling two-year upswing plagued by rising inflation and concerns about an impending recession, Wall Street reportedly rebounded to record highs in January. As per the Associated Press, the S&P 500, the major barometer used by professional investors to assess the health of Wall Street and the focal point of many 401(k) plans, rose 1.2% to 4,839.81. Its most recent loss was in early 2022 when it established its previous record of 4,796.56. Inflation had been declining since reaching a peak two summers ago, after skyrocketing due to shortages created by COVID-19 shutdowns and clogged supply chains. According to the outlet U.S. household confidence was on the rise, the unemployment rate was exceptionally low, and the economy was continuing to boom.