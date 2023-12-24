When Joe Rogan Called Donald Trump a 'Man Baby', Joked About Him Being on 'Adderall'

In the realm of podcast banter, Joe Rogan has never mince words, especially when it comes to his opinions on former President Donald Trump. A few months back, Rogan's verbal jousting session unfolded during a candid conversation with comedian Tom Segura on The Joe Rogan Experience. Segura, reflecting on Trump's presidential tenure, marveled at the ex-president's seemingly boundless energy and abbreviated sleep schedule, prompting Rogan to interject with a provocative claim. "He's on Adderall," Rogan asserted, seeking validation from Segura, who disclosed insights from individuals working with Trump on The Apprentice. According to Segura, Trump was noticeably "gassed up for shoots," relying on the stimulant to maintain focus and read teleprompters.

The dialogue then meandered into the peculiarities of Trump's approach to intelligence briefings, where reports suggested he would grow bored unless his name was liberally sprinkled throughout the briefing materials. Segura on that podcast added an amusing anecdote about Jared Kushner strategically framing bad news with two compliments to keep Trump engaged. "Of course! He's a man baby," Rogan quipped, a sentiment promptly seconded by Segura, who likened Trump to a "toddler," as per NY Post.

Rogan, initially on that podcast expressed preference for Trump over Joe Biden during the 2020 election but has since distanced himself from both candidates, as per The Daily Beast. Contrary to expectations, he revealed that he did not cast a vote for either contender. Rogan in his another podcast session, threw his weight behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 race, emphasizing that he was "not interested" in hosting Trump on his widely popular podcast, despite persistent overtures from the former president.

It's not just Trump who's under Rogan's critical lens. The 54-year-old comedian has been unapologetically critical of President Biden, going as far as describing him as a "dead man" incapable of handling the rigors of his role as commander-in-chief. This outspokenness extends beyond rhetoric; Rogan has staunchly declined multiple invitations to interview Trump on his podcast, deeming the former president an "existential threat to democracy itself."

Rogan has also actively endorsed candidates like DeSantis, praising the Florida Governor's decisions during the pandemic. "I feel like what [DeSantis] did for Florida, people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct," Rogan asserted, citing DeSantis's handling of pandemic-related challenges. These verbal spars and political endorsements are not without consequences. Rogan's words reverberated in the public sphere and prompted discussions and reactions. Media outlets, including Social Links for Thomas Barrabi, report and analyze Rogan's comments, offering a snapshot of the ongoing clash between the comedian and political figures.

Rogan's unfiltered opinions, like branding Trump a "man baby," contribute to the larger tapestry of political discourse. As the digital airwaves continue to crackle with controversial statements, Rogan's platform remains a sounding board for both praise and critique, further shaping the complex interplay between entertainment, politics, and public opinion.

