When Jim Carrey Deliverd Instant Karma to The Singer Who Tried to Forcibly Kiss Cameron Diaz

Jim Carrey has always been known for his comedic genius and bold personality, and his reaction to an uncomfortable on-stage moment involving Cameron Diaz only reinforced that reputation. During the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, Diaz found herself in an unsettling situation while presenting the award for ‘Best Kiss’ alongside musician Chris Isaak. As they were announcing the nominees, Isaak made an unwanted move, attempting to kiss Diaz on stage. Despite her clear discomfort and efforts to turn away, Isaak persisted, making the moment cringe-worthy for both the audience and those watching at home.

As per Unilad, Carrey, who was in attendance, and later won the award for his memorable kiss with co-star Lauren Holly in Dumb and Dumber, didn’t let the situation slide. After seeing Isaak’s actions, Carrey went up to accept the award and subtly exacted his revenge. He walked directly over to Isaak and embraced him, seemingly kissing him in the process. Whether or not the kiss actually happened was unclear due to the camera angle, but Isaak’s reaction—wiping his lips in discomfort—said it all. Fans applauded Carrey’s quick thinking and sense of justice, labeling him a hero for standing up for Diaz back then. One fan praised, "Jim sitting in the audience like 'I’ve got a deliciously devious idea'."

Jim Carrey gives Chris Isaac a lesson he won't forget after he tried to kiss Cameron Diaz pic.twitter.com/fPyHS9wH9a — John Wick (@Scentofawoman10) October 14, 2024

Another fan hopped in and added, "He saw that and literally made and went 'well alrighty then,' then did what he had to do." Carrey’s quirky and unpredictable nature didn’t stop there. In another instance, the actor made headlines for a bizarre, philosophical interview during New York Fashion Week, which quickly went viral. On the red carpet, in 2017, Carrey launched into an existential monologue, declaring that there was ‘no me’ and that life was simply ‘things happening.’ His comments left many confused. The viral moment ignited curiosity, and Carrey later explained his unusual remarks in more detail.

As per The Wrap, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Carrey elaborated on his perspective, describing, “As an actor you play characters, and if you go deep enough into those characters, you realize your own character is pretty thin to begin with. You suddenly have this separation and go, “Who’s Jim Carrey? Oh, he doesn’t exist actually.” Carrey emphasized that his identity, like everyone else’s, was an illusion made up of names, societal labels, and experiences that don’t truly define who we are. He further added, “There’s just a relative manifestation of consciousness appearing, and someone gave him a name, a religion, a nationality, and he clustered those together into something that’s supposed to be a personality, and it doesn’t actually exist. None of that stuff, if you drill down, is real.”

Carrey's philosophical musings might seem like an existential crisis to some, but to him, they were more of an epiphany. He said that he believes he got famous so that he could ‘let go of fame’ Carrey further shared that he is not part of that anymore. He further added, “I’m not the continuum. There’s no me. It’s just what’s happening. It’s not personal. Things are happening, and they’re going to happen whether I attach myself as an ego to it or not…I want to relate what this is to people so they can also glimpse the abyss! It sounds scary, but it’s not. Everything still happens.”