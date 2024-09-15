When Jennifer Lopez Worried Leonardo DiCaprio Would Be Upset Over Flirty Texts She Exposed

In 2016, James Corden shocked everyone when he texted Leonardo DiCaprio while hosting James's Carpool Karaoke segment. Corden used Jennifer Lopez's phone for the stunt. It wasn't like any old text as Corden pretended to be Lopez and texted, "Hey baby, I’m kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? J.Lo, you know, from the Block."

Everything was going smoothly until DiCaprio texted back. As reported by Tyla, he wrote back, "You mean tonight, boo-boo? Club-wise?" Lopez said that she turned down his offer and instead planned to spend the evening in the kitchen with her partner, children, and kids. For people who are not aware, much of the show revolves around Corden often letting famous stars ride shotgun in his vehicle so they can 'help him get to work' while he's in traffic. Additionally, they began the show off easy, belting out some old Lopez hits. As reported by Self, the ever-popular Jenny from the Block from 2002 and the Spanish hit Qué Hiciste from Lopez's album Como Ama una Mujer were among the selections.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jon Kopaloff

After Corden probed Lopez about her romantic life and asked whether she had ever acquired butt insurance, things started to heat up (she hadn't, and was rather horrified by the idea). As the singer candidly said, she is 'so monogamous it's stupid' and is still 'trying to get [the whole marriage thing] right.' When Corden used Lopez's phone to send a humorous hoax message to another star, it was the episode's undeniable high point. With so many possibilities, including Bradley Cooper, Demi Lovato, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Corden could only say, "This is the best phone I've ever seen." However, he eventually went on with DiCaprio.

Nevertheless, the next year Lopez made a triumphant return to Corden's program, allowing them to reminisce about the daring deed while telling the tale to other guests Justin Theroux and Terry Crews. Following the text message, Corden wanted to know whether Di Caprio was angry with Lopez. She stated, "No, he wasn’t mad at all. You know, I was afraid he would be mad when it all came out. He was so cool about it." The actress expressed her shock and embarrassment at the fact that DiCaprio assumed the communication was from her. Lopez then claimed, "He answered back like it was totally normal that I would speak that way to him. It was great." She continued by saying that he titles every female 'Boo Boo'.

In a prior interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez discussed the topic and how she had to tell DiCaprio the truth, which he happily accepted in stride. As per Tyla, Lopez confessed, "I did have to explain it [was Corden's prank] to him'. He was a great sport about it... he's great. He's a friend and it was nice. He was totally like, ‘Do whatever you want, I don't care’."