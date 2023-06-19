Chris Martin Was Crazy About Jennifer Lawrence But She Broke Up With Him Because He Was 'Non-Committal'

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most well-known figures in the global entertainment sector. Although the actress is currently married to Cooke Maroney and they have a child together, she once dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. He reportedly did not commit to their relationship, which led to her breaking up with him after an on-and-off relationship, finally calling it quits in 2015.

A source close to Martin told People in 2015, “Chris doesn’t really want the relationship to end, but he needs to be flexible so he can see his family as much as possible with his own work schedule. He’s crazy about Jen but wants to keep his own schedule and be able to do what he wants when he wants to do it.” Lawrence, however, had a different take on the matter, and a source close to her told the publication that she was “tired of Chris being so noncommittal.”

The source added, “Jennifer’s been pretty good about sharing Chris with his family, in part because she has been too busy herself to have it become a real problem, but she still wants to see more of him.”

Another source told People in 2014 after their first break up that Lawrence was the "one who broke it off with Chris.” Chris Martin and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow had kept a close connection going since their conscious uncoupling in March 2014—even after Martin moved on with actress Jennifer Lawrence. Some sources told the magazine in 2014 that Lawrence, who was 24 at the time, may have found it difficult to understand Martin and Paltrow's bond.

“Everyone jumped the gun with this romance. It is hard for her to understand the feelings between Chris and Gwyneth,” the source said.

Another insider confirmed the news, adding that “she broke it off with Chris.” The insider further noted, “She was tired of the spotlight on their relationship and she also thought that Chris and Gwyneth were a little too close for comfort. It was an odd situation for her.”

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay star was seen visiting Martin's Malibu home reportedly on the day People revealed that she and Martin broke up. The insider said at the time of the relationship, “It was kind of serious but also not really in a sense. It was really just [Jennifer] having fun and living in the moment, enjoying time with someone she likes, but [Chris and Gwyneth’s] close relationship got to her in the end and she felt like it wasn’t worth it.”

The stars have now, of course, moved on with their lives, with Lawrence marrying art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019 and Paltrow marrying producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Martin has reportedly been in a relationship with American actress Dakota Johnson for the last 5 years and was recently spotted displaying ample PDA with his girlfriend during a coffee date in Malibu.

