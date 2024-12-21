Jennifer Garner Once Got Called Out by Ellen DeGeneres for Not Being a 'Good Parent' to Her Kids

In a candid moment on The Ellen Show in 2012, Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood, particularly with the recent addition of her third child, Samuel, to the family. Joined by host Ellen DeGeneres, the conversation took an amusing turn as Garner shared her experiences with a seven-month-old baby in the mix.

A still of Jennifer Garner with 'The Ellen Show' host Ellen DeGeneres (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Ellen Show)

With daughters Violet and Seraphina already part of the dynamic, Samuel's arrival brought about a shift that left Garner navigating the unfamiliar territory of parenting three children. During the interview, DeGeneres couldn't stop herself from poking at their ever-growing family (which expanded from four members to five) after the arrival of the couple's third child. When she asked Garner about the experience of having a seven-month-old, the actress playfully confessed to occasional lapses in remembering Samuel's whereabouts.

"I swear I put a baby down somewhere," Garner humorously remarked, describing the moments of searching the house before finding the happy and content Samuel. DeGeneres, ever quick-witted, quipped, "Well, you're not coming off as a good parent." The remark, delivered in good humor, led to laughter from both Garner and the audience. However, the conversation swiftly shifted to more serious parenting topics as DeGeneres inquired about Samuel's temperament.

While some may interpret DeGeneres' comment as a playful jab, the overwhelming sentiment from fans was one of appreciation for Garner's authenticity and reliability, owing to the candid acknowledgment of the trials of parenting, from the common struggle of recalling children's ages to the occasional mix-up of their names—a shared experience among many parents. In the realm of Hollywood, where the allure of glitz and glamour usually takes center stage, Garner's unfiltered and humorous insights into the genuine challenges of motherhood offered a breath of fresh air.

a lot of people talk about paparazzi like a silly nonissue or the cost of fame but I often think about this Jennifer Garner interview and how a lot of celebrities are just parents trying to protect their children https://t.co/ZJMHtReapi pic.twitter.com/ZfoJfIPj2u — alex 🇵🇸 (@turntineforwhat) May 17, 2023

In other news, following their split, Garner and Ben Affleck attempted to mend their relationship. One source close to the ex-power couple claimed that the blended families of Garner and her boyfriend John Miller as well as Affleck and his (now soon-to-be ex) wife Jennifer Lopez get along well. As reported by US Weekly, an insider claimed that the couples' 'mature' personalities and dedication to staying focused on a single goal are why everything runs well. The insider told the outlet, "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John. They have a mutual respect and are always very friendly with one another."

John Miller and Garner have been dating for a long time, but they have always kept their relationship under wraps. However, they have been more vocal about their relationship in recent months, which has coincided with Lopez and Affleck having relationship problems. The source further claimed, "Jen and John are in a great place. They used to go out of their way to keep a low profile, but they’ve both become very secure with their relationship and how it’s all worked out."

