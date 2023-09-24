Jennifer Aniston has always grabbed the attention of her fans and followers alike, be it for her personal or professional development. However, her technological mishap is something not many know about. When Aniston made a delightful appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2021, she and host Jimmy Kimmel shared a hilarious tech-related misfortune. Sharing about it, she disclosed the humorous events that occurred during a gathering at Kimmel's house.

According to The Wrap, Aniston initially worried that the conversation might run dry during her visit to the late-night talk show. However, Kimmel had the perfect anecdote to share, revealing how he and his wife, Molly McNearney, introduced Aniston to a tech gadget that had her completely hooked—the Oura Ring. The device measures sleep patterns and many more bodily functions.

As Aniston explained, she was at Kimmel's house, participating in an intimate cookout, and was in charge of tossing the salad. While preparing the meal, she realized she had lost her beloved Oura Ring, which she had become addicted to. "I was tossing a salad. And I washed my hands! But it was a huge salad in a big mixing bowl. And you guys had turned me on to this thing called the Oura Ring," Aniston recounted to Kimmel. The Oura Ring is a wearable device that tracks various health metrics, including sleep patterns.

Aniston continued, "And I am addicted to it. And I was talking about how this is ruining my life because I'm so obsessed with the Oura Ring and looking at my sleep patterns and how badly I sleep, and it shames me every day. And then all of a sudden, I look up and it's gone. And I'm just like, 'Oh God, Jimmy!'" Kimmel couldn't help but laugh as he imagined Aniston digging through the salad in search of her lost ring. "You started digging," he said, enjoying the humorous recounting of the story.

Aniston added, "I dug through the salad! But this was such a big salad though, and I'm digging and I'm digging and I'm digging, and I can't find it and I can't find it. And I go, 'Well, somebody is going to find it. Eventually.'" To everyone's amusement, Aniston's search for the missing ring turned out to be a hilarious adventure. "And then two seconds later, there it is," she said, sharing a moment of relief when she found the Oura Ring.

He quipped, "I just wanted you to tell that story because when it goes on YouTube, we're going to label it 'Jennifer Aniston Tosses Jimmy Kimmel's Salad.'" Aniston and the audience burst into laughter at Kimmel's clever wordplay. The video of the amusing incident is indeed titled as he suggested, offering viewers a lighthearted and unforgettable moment from the talk show.

