When Jennifer Aniston Chose to ‘Believe’ Ex-Brad Pitt That He Didn’t Cheat On Her Amid Sad Split

In a candid interview, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston revealed the heartbreaking struggles she endured following the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt. The Friends sitcom star shared that she believed her husband despite rumors of him cheating on her doing the rounds. While Aniston sought solace in a modest rental, her life became a relentless storm of hurtful headlines, false stories, and invasive paparazzi, whom she calls "ratzies" per Vanity Fair.

Friends of the former couple disclosed that maintaining intimacy amidst their demanding work schedules had always been a challenge. About working for their relationship she said, "We both did. I think—it changed. We both changed."

She sighed continuing, "You do the best you can, and I think we did. We did the best we could." The tensions, however, took a toll, and Aniston confided that both she and Pitt had changed over time. Despite their best efforts, the relationship could not withstand the evolving circumstances. Andrea Bendewald, Aniston's close friend and actor said, "She was committed to the marriage. He wanted to figure out who he was and what he wanted, but he seemed to want to do it without being married. She wanted him to figure out what he wanted and stay married. He didn’t think he could do that, so at that point she was like, ‘O.K., go figure it out.’"

Throughout the separation, Pitt vehemently denied that his relationship with Angelina Jolie was the cause, but his actions afterwards raised suspicions. Aniston candidly admitted, "I just don’t know what happened. There’s a lot I don’t understand, a lot I don’t know, and probably never will know, really. So I choose to take away with me as much integrity and dignity and respect for what that relationship was as I can. I feel as if I’m trying to scrounge around and pick up the pieces in the midst of this media circus."

Aniston and Jolie's paths crossed only once, during a chance encounter on the set of Friends. Aniston recalled expressing her excitement about Pitt working with Jolie, harboring no ill feelings towards the actress. However, Pitt's emotional unavailability during a tumultuous time in Aniston's life left her feeling abandoned. The end of Friends, a show she cherished, added to the emotional turmoil, as she struggled with the echoes of her parents' own bitter divorce during her childhood.

To the surprise of Aniston's friends, Pitt was absent even from the final taping of Friends, attributing his absence to work commitments. While celebrities often rearrange schedules for important events, Aniston defended him, revealing her enduring loyalty.

In the aftermath of her divorce, Aniston focused on healing and self-discovery. She chose not to be bitter, recognizing that sometimes people change and relationships evolve.

